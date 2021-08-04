checkAd

WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and Liquors Brands to Their Digital Twin NFTs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 18:00  |  25   |   |   

WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and Liquors Brands to Their Digital Twin NFTs

Geneva, Switzerland – August 4, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that its CapSeal NFC smart tag with opening detection technology permits objects, such as wine & spirits bottles, to create digital twins of their exclusive wines and liquors, which are required to mint NFTs. The combination of the physical product and its digital twin significantly boost the authentication and value of the NFT auctions. Various wine and liquors brands have recently become interested in NFTs. The biggest name to get involved recently was Yao Family Wines of Napa, a premium winery owned by former NBA star Yao Ming, which auctioned a bottle of The Chop Cabernet Sauvignon in April alongside a “limited-edition NFT”.

Other wineries from France to Georgia are using NFTs as novel ways of marketing and promoting their wines. Flavien Darius Pommier, who owns Chateau Darius in St Emilion, is selling four NFTs for each vintage for around €100. For each NFT you get a piece of artwork, the opportunity to store your wine, and two physical bottles. This is all made possible by WISeKey’s patent-pending CapSeal smart tags which are fully compatible with NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF) standard. These tags are based on the company’s CapSeal VaultIC154 NFC secure element. When placed on a bottle of spirit or a bottle of lubricant oil, for instance, and tapped by an NFC phone, the chip is able to securely authenticate and track the bottle like an ePassport does. It offers the same certified security level. It also allows the brand to broadcast personalized messages to the phone-holder detecting whether the bottle has been opened or not.

WISeKey has been a pioneer in this NFT field by taking advantage of this digital identity authentication technology and microchips, which provide objects with a strong identity. WISeKey’s unique Digital Identification NFT platform technology delivers the most secure and scalable blockchain backend for creating real digital twins for valuable objects such exclusive bottles of wines and liquors. This unique approach will make it possible to mint provenance and a digital version into an NFT that contains smart contracts on how the digital twin may be used, removing any uncertainty of what an NFT actually means to a collector by delivering authenticated digital twins to the art and luxury market.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and Liquors Brands to Their Digital Twin NFTs WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and Liquors Brands to Their Digital Twin NFTs Geneva, Switzerland – August 4, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Worksport Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering, Uplisting to Nasdaq and ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
QPR Software Half Year Financial Report January – June 2021
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board