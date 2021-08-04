H1 2021 sales:

+20.49% to €93.90m

Growth on track for all Group Divisions.

Significant contributions from acquisitions (+€ 7 .86m): PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE, PHARMAGEST SERVIZI. Like-for-like revenue of €86.04m, up 10.40%.

Confirmation of the Group’s full-year growth targets for 2021.

********

(€m) 2019 2020 2021 Change



2021/2020 Q1 38.15 39.00 45.27 + 16.09 % Q2 38.73 38.93 48.63 + 24.90 % Total H1 76.88 77.93 93.90 + 20.49 %

Pharmagest Group reported consolidated revenue of €93.90m for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021, up 20.49% year-on-year.

On a like-for-like basis (i.e. excluding the acquisitions of PANDALAB and ASCA INFORMATIQUE in 2020 and the creation of the Italian subsidiary PHARMAGEST SERVIZI on 1 February 2021), Pharmagest Group sales rose by 10.40%.

H1 2021 business highlights :

The Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division had revenue of €69.83m, up 23.14% from H1 2020.





This Division accounts for 74.37% of total Pharmagest Group revenue.

In France , revenue rose 23.99% to €64.13m. ASCA INFORMATIQUE contributed significantly to this performance (+€7.52m). Like-for-like, revenue rose 9.46% to €56.61m.

, revenue rose 23.99% to €64.13m. ASCA INFORMATIQUE contributed significantly to this performance (+€7.52m). Like-for-like, revenue rose 9.46% to €56.61m. In Italy, sales rose 31.37% to €4.49m on sustained momentum in all business sectors (wholesalers-distributors and pharmacies). The integration on 1 February 2021 of PHARMAGEST SERVIZI (technical installations and training for pharmacists in Northern Italy) contributes to the development of the Italy Pharmacy Business Unit. Like-for-like, the Business Unit’s revenue rose 27.48% to €4.36m.

sales rose 31.37% to €4.49m on sustained momentum in all business sectors (wholesalers-distributors and pharmacies). The integration on 1 February 2021 of PHARMAGEST SERVIZI (technical installations and training for pharmacists in Northern Italy) contributes to the development of the Italy Pharmacy Business Unit. Like-for-like, the Business Unit’s revenue rose 27.48% to €4.36m. In Belgium, the tentative recovery in business that began in Q1 2021 was confirmed. The Belux Pharmacy Business Unit recorded revenue of €1.21m (or 1.29% of total Group revenue), down 22.86%.

The Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division had revenue of €13.79m, up 10.36% from H1 2020.

This Division accounts for 14.68% of total Pharmagest Group revenue.