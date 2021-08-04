Pharmagest Interactive H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
Villers-lès-Nancy, 4 August 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
H1 2021 sales:
+20.49% to €93.90m
- Growth on track for all Group Divisions.
-
Significant contributions from acquisitions (+€7.86m): PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE, PHARMAGEST SERVIZI.
- Like-for-like revenue of €86.04m, up 10.40%.
- Confirmation of the Group’s full-year growth targets for 2021.
********
|(€m)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|
Change
2021/2020
|Q1
|38.15
|39.00
|45.27
|+ 16.09 %
|Q2
|38.73
|38.93
|48.63
|+ 24.90 %
|Total H1
|76.88
|77.93
|93.90
|+ 20.49 %
Pharmagest Group reported consolidated revenue of €93.90m for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021, up 20.49% year-on-year.
On a like-for-like basis (i.e. excluding the acquisitions of PANDALAB and ASCA INFORMATIQUE in 2020 and the creation of the Italian subsidiary PHARMAGEST SERVIZI on 1 February 2021), Pharmagest Group sales rose by 10.40%.
H1 2021 business highlights:
-
The Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division had revenue of €69.83m, up 23.14% from H1 2020.
This Division accounts for 74.37% of total Pharmagest Group revenue.
- In France, revenue rose 23.99% to €64.13m. ASCA INFORMATIQUE contributed significantly to this performance (+€7.52m). Like-for-like, revenue rose 9.46% to €56.61m.
- In Italy, sales rose 31.37% to €4.49m on sustained momentum in all business sectors (wholesalers-distributors and pharmacies). The integration on 1 February 2021 of PHARMAGEST SERVIZI (technical installations and training for pharmacists in Northern Italy) contributes to the development of the Italy Pharmacy Business Unit. Like-for-like, the Business Unit’s revenue rose 27.48% to €4.36m.
- In Belgium, the tentative recovery in business that began in Q1 2021 was confirmed. The Belux Pharmacy Business Unit recorded revenue of €1.21m (or 1.29% of total Group revenue), down 22.86%.
- The Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division had revenue of €13.79m, up 10.36% from H1 2020.
This Division accounts for 14.68% of total Pharmagest Group revenue.
