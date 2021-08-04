checkAd

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZY) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Zymergen securities, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Zymergen designs, develops, and manufactures bio-based products across a broad range of industries.

On April 22, 2021, Zymergen registered and made available through an initial public offering over 16 million shares of common stock at an offering price of $31 per share, raising over $500 million in gross proceeds.

Less than four months later, Zymergen revealed that its only current product is struggling in the market, a major target for future business is not panning out, and that its chief executive officer is stepping down. On this news, the price of Zymergen’s common stock plummeted over 75% to trade below $8.50 per share on August 4, 2021.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Zymergen securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the Zymergen investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/zymergen-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

