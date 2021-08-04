EDPR Sells Polish 149 MW Wind Portfolio for EUR 303 Million Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 18:02 | 17 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 18:02 | (PLX AI) – EDPR EDP Renováveis, S.A. informs about Asset rotation deal for 149 MW wind portfolio in Poland.EDPR signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, to sell a 100% equity stake in a 149 MW … (PLX AI) – EDPR EDP Renováveis, S.A. informs about Asset rotation deal for 149 MW wind portfolio in Poland.EDPR signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, to sell a 100% equity stake in a 149 MW … (PLX AI) – EDPR EDP Renováveis, S.A. informs about Asset rotation deal for 149 MW wind portfolio in Poland.

EDPR signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, to sell a 100% equity stake in a 149 MW wind portfolio located in Poland for an estimated Enterprise Value of approximately €303 million

The transaction scope comprises six wind farms, out of which 20 MW are in operation since 2020 and 129 MW are under construction with expected CoD until 2021 year end



