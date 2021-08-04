checkAd

EDPR Sells Polish 149 MW Wind Portfolio for EUR 303 Million

(PLX AI) – EDPR EDP Renováveis, S.A. informs about Asset rotation deal for 149 MW wind portfolio in Poland.EDPR signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, to sell a 100% equity stake in a 149 MW …

  • (PLX AI) – EDPR EDP Renováveis, S.A. informs about Asset rotation deal for 149 MW wind portfolio in Poland.
  • EDPR signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, to sell a 100% equity stake in a 149 MW wind portfolio located in Poland for an estimated Enterprise Value of approximately €303 million
  • The transaction scope comprises six wind farms, out of which 20 MW are in operation since 2020 and 129 MW are under construction with expected CoD until 2021 year end
