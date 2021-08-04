checkAd

With the Montclar solar farm, Voltalia continues to innovate

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, is positioning itself in the realization of innovative photovoltaic solar power plants with the Montclar park project, a ground-based power plant in a mountainous landscape, located in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, in the southern region of France.

Voltalia has won the national call for tenders launched by the French Ministry of Ecological Transition for the Montclar solar park project, a 3.75 megawatt solar power plant to be built on a surface area of 4.2 hectares. The park is located in Montclar, a place called Côte Belle, which is known as one of the only self-managed ski resorts in France. It is also benefits from the highest solar exposure in the country. With its 8,600 photovoltaic panels, the plant will provide green energy to more than 2,500 inhabitants.

The Montclar solar project is based on various innovations. An innovative metal structure, particularly adapted to the mountain context and to sites with steep slopes, will house low-carbon, high-performance solar modules. The project includes partnerships with several leading French scientific institutions such as the CEA, which will support Voltalia in studying the energy gains from the innovations deployed, and the MINES ParisTech school, which will study the environmental benefits of the solar power plant over its life cycle.

Voltalia also innovates in the lowlands

The Montclar project is an example of an innovative project on a steep slope. On the plains, Voltalia is also innovating with farms that combine photovoltaic production with agricultural or livestock activity, by sharing the use of the same land. In this way, Voltalia is helping to preserve and strengthen the agricultural economy of the region.

Agrivoltaics

Voltalia develops open field agrivoltaic solutions. Agricultural activity is located under the solar panels, which are placed on structures adapted to avoid interfering with the passage of agricultural machinery.

The solar panels follow the path of the sun to optimise agricultural production, and they can also be angled to allow light to pass through or to protect crops from extreme weather events (sunburn, hail, spring frost, etc.). Agrivoltaic projects also aim to reduce water requirements (reduced soil evapotranspiration) and irrigation costs by coupling the structure with an irrigation system.

