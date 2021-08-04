OneSavings Bank plc - Redemption of £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

The Company has today posted a notice to the holders of the Bonds informing them that it will fully redeem the outstanding Bonds on 7 September 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”) (the “Notice”). The Bonds will be redeemed at 100 per cent. of their principal amount together with accrued interest. Pursuant to the Conditions, the Notice will be deemed to have been given to all Bondholders on 6 August 2021.

Following redemption, the Bonds will be cancelled pursuant to the Conditions. Accordingly, the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission of the Notes to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 9 September 2021.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate t: +44 0771 418 1864

Group Head of Investor Relations

Jens Bech

Group Commercial Director t: +44 0774 024 7473

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: +44 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lender and retail savings provider authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The OSB Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.