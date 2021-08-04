checkAd

OneSavings Bank plc - Redemption of £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 18:10  |  19   |   |   

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

Date: 4 August 2021

OneSavings Bank plc
(the “Company”)

Redemption by the Company of £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds (ISIN: GB00B61ZXL72 (the "Bonds"))

The Company has today posted a notice to the holders of the Bonds informing them that it will fully redeem the outstanding Bonds on 7 September 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”) (the “Notice”). The Bonds will be redeemed at 100 per cent. of their principal amount together with accrued interest. Pursuant to the Conditions, the Notice will be deemed to have been given to all Bondholders on 6 August 2021.

Following redemption, the Bonds will be cancelled pursuant to the Conditions. Accordingly, the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the admission of the Notes to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange will be cancelled on, or shortly after, 9 September 2021.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate                                                 t: +44 0771 418 1864
Group Head of Investor Relations

Jens Bech
Group Commercial Director                                    t: +44 0774 024 7473

Brunswick                                                                            
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t: +44 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lender and retail savings provider authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The OSB Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneSavings Bank plc - Redemption of £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692 Date: 4 August 2021 OneSavings Bank plc(the “Company”) Redemption by the Company of £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds (ISIN: GB00B61ZXL72 (the "Bonds")) The Company has today posted a notice to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Worksport Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering, Uplisting to Nasdaq and ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
QPR Software Half Year Financial Report January – June 2021
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board