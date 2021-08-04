checkAd

Societe Generale - Availability of the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 18:12  |  14   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 4th August 2021

Availability of the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Societe Generale informs the public that the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed on 17th March 2021 under number D-21-0138, has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 4th August 2021 under number D-21-0138-A02.

It includes in particular the information of the interim financial report for the first half-year 2021.

This document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Regulated information” section of the Company’s website (http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our-performance/informatio ...) and on the AMF’s website.

******************************

Press Contact

Jean-Baptiste Froville_01 58 98 68 00_jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Societe Generale - Availability of the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document PRESS RELEASEREGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 4th August 2021 Availability of the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document Societe Generale informs the public that the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Worksport Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering, Uplisting to Nasdaq and ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
QPR Software Half Year Financial Report January – June 2021
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board