Rexel Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.08.2021, 18:20 | 32 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 18:20 | Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2021-07-31



305,716,491







Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 305,716,491



Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 305,081,142







(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights. Attachment Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights







