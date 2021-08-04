checkAd

Rexel Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 18:20   

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights
2021-07-31

  		305,716,491

 

  		Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 305,716,491

 
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 305,081,142   

 

 
(1)        Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2)        Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.







