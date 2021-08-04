checkAd

FOX Business Network to Debut New Primetime Programming Slate on September 20th

FOX Business Network (FBN) will debut FBN Prime, a new multi-series slate of primetime programming that celebrates American industry and ingenuity, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the network. Starting September 20th, the new long-form series lineup will showcase FOX News Media talent, including FBN’s Stuart Varney and Cheryl Casone as well as FOX Nation’s John Rich and Kacie McDonnell, all of whom will host new weekly programs for the network, while veteran television personality Mike Rowe will narrate.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, “We are thrilled to introduce a new engaging and inspirational primetime lineup focused on success stories across key American industries to our loyal viewers.”

Kicking off the new programming slate on Monday, September 20th will be How America Works (Mondays at 8PM/ET). Narrated by Mike Rowe, the hour-long series will showcase the many individuals that work round the clock to keep our infrastructure in working order. Rowe has been an advocate for the nation’s unsung heroes with successful shows such as Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs and After the Catch. In 2008, he founded the Mike Rowe Works Foundation, which awards scholarships to students pursuing careers in the skilled trade industry. Additionally, he’s voiced numerous documentaries and in 2011, testified before the United States Senate Commerce Committee about the skilled labor workforce and in 2014, testified in front of the House Committee on Natural Resources. A bestselling author, Rowe has penned several titles, including “The Way I Heard It” and “Profoundly Disconnected, A True Confession from Mike Rowe.”

At 9 PM/ET, FBN’s top-rated host Stuart Varney will dive into the design and ingenuity of iconic American landmarks with back-to-back episodes of American Built (Mondays at 9:00 and 9:30 PM/ET). Originally a FOX Nation series, the half-hour program will follow Varney as he interviews renowned architects, engineers and historians about engineering marvels, from the USS Nautilus to the Hubble Telescope, capturing the unassailable spirit that helped make our country the leader in innovation and growth. An FBN original, Varney helms the three-hour program Varney & Co (weekdays 9 AM – 12 PM/ET), which is often the highest-rated market-open coverage in television. He joined FOX News Channel in 2004 and later moved to FBN where he has been an integral part of its financial coverage for more than a decade. Prior to his tenure with the network, he helped launch CNN in 1980, where his coverage of the 1987 stock market crash earned CNN a Peabody Award for excellence in journalism.

