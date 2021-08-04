checkAd

Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network

Autor: PLX AI
04.08.2021, 18:33  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank and Zurich Italy have reached an agreement in acquisition by Zurich of the network of Financial Advisors of the Deutsche Bank Group in Italy. The terms of the agreement provide for the transfer of a business unit consisting …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank and Zurich Italy have reached an agreement in acquisition by Zurich of the network of Financial Advisors of the Deutsche Bank Group in Italy.
  • The terms of the agreement provide for the transfer of a business unit consisting of 1085 Financial Advisors (March 2021), 97 employees and 16.5 billion euros of assets under management (March 2021)
  • The agreement enables Deutsche Bank to reposition its business in Italy by refocusing and reinvesting in areas where it can compete to win; as the house bank for family entrepreneurs, as the premium bank for affluent customers, and by leveraging its well-established consumer brands across digital channels, the bank said


