EY Announces John Keppler, Chairman and CEO of Enviva as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that John Keppler of Enviva was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans. John Keppler was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 3, 2021.

John Keppler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Enviva (Photo: Business Wire)

“Being selected as an Entrepreneur of the Year by EY for the Mid-Atlantic is an honor and a true testament to the incredible work Enviva does every day to sustainably source, manufacture and utilize wood bioenergy to mitigate climate change,” said John Keppler, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Enviva. “I sincerely thank the EY team for recognizing the dedicated and passionate work of displacing fossil fuels that Enviva has committed itself to achieving and I’m proud of the company that we’ve built that does right by our communities and is a leader in environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

Looking to fundamentally change the complex equation of energy and the environment, Keppler founded Enviva in 2004 as a way to repurpose low-value wood and produce a renewable fuel that could support global energy demand instead of being discarded or burned as scrap wood. Today, Enviva is a leading global renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, a renewable fuel source that provides global power and heat generators with a drop-in alternative to fossil fuels. For power generation, woody biomass provides reliable and dispatchable energy that complements the intermittency of wind and solar and ensures a stable grid. On a mission to displace coal, grow more trees and fight climate change, Enviva is a values-driven company operating under the principles of: keeping promises, determination to make a difference, acting with integrity, and working with the qualities of openness, humility, and respect.