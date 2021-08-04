Skeljungur hf. will publish its Q2 2021 financial results after the market has closed on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



Skeljungur will host an open meeting for investors on Thursday, August 12, at 8:30 am at Grand Hotel Reykjavik, Sigtún 28, 105 Reykjavík, in meeting room Háteigur. Light refreshments will be served from 8:15 am.



CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights. After the presentation attendees will have the opportunity to further discuss with Skeljungur’s management.

