Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund Celebrates 10-Year Milestone

04.08.2021, 19:00   

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund has reached its 10-year anniversary. Since its inception a decade ago, the fund has experienced outstanding long-term performance, as evidenced by its consistent top-decile ranking among peers, according to Morningstar, for the 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year time periods ending July 31, 2021. Additionally, the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund (Institutional Share Class, CFIZX) is the number one performing fund in the Allocation--30% to 50% Equity category for the 10-year period, ending July 31, 2021. Rated overall 5-stars by Morningstar, the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund is designed to provide shareholders with meaningful current income and long-term capital appreciation.

Unlike traditional balanced funds, the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund takes a holistic view in pursuing its investment objectives. Employing a research-intensive, bottom-up approach to security selection, the team identifies income-producing securities from all asset classes, and without sector or security constraints, to help pursue a strong risk/reward profile.

David L. King, Head of Income and Growth Strategies at Columbia Threadneedle, was instrumental in the design of the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund. King and co-portfolio manager Yan Jin have managed the fund since its inception. Grace Lee joined the team as a co-manager in 2020. The fund invests in a broad array of securities, including dividend-paying stocks, bonds, convertible securities, MLPs, REITs and bank loans.

“Over my four decades as an investor, I’ve seen ever greater asset class specialization and emphasis on top-down macro investing, which can lead some investors to overlook security-specific opportunities,” said King. “When we find a company we like, we have the flexibility to invest in the security that we believe has the best risk/reward profile, irrespective of asset class.

“There is a misconception that different analytical skills are required to assess various types of securities. I disagree. My team and I are focused on a firm’s cash flow and balance sheet, regardless of security type,” King continued.

To round out their bottom-up approach, the portfolio management team leverages the comprehensive fundamental and quantitative research capabilities of the firm, including 160 analysts and research associates with deep industry knowledge who provide comprehensive sector coverage.

Wertpapier


