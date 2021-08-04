Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund Celebrates 10-Year Milestone

Unlike traditional balanced funds, the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund takes a holistic view in pursuing its investment objectives. Employing a research-intensive, bottom-up approach to security selection, the team identifies income-producing securities from all asset classes, and without sector or security constraints, to help pursue a strong risk/reward profile.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund has reached its 10-year anniversary. Since its inception a decade ago, the fund has experienced outstanding long-term performance, as evidenced by its consistent top-decile ranking among peers, according to Morningstar, for the 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year time periods ending July 31, 2021. Additionally, the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund (Institutional Share Class, CFIZX) is the number one performing fund in the Allocation--30% to 50% Equity category for the 10-year period, ending July 31, 2021. Rated overall 5-stars by Morningstar, the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund is designed to provide shareholders with meaningful current income and long-term capital appreciation.

David L. King, Head of Income and Growth Strategies at Columbia Threadneedle, was instrumental in the design of the Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund. King and co-portfolio manager Yan Jin have managed the fund since its inception. Grace Lee joined the team as a co-manager in 2020. The fund invests in a broad array of securities, including dividend-paying stocks, bonds, convertible securities, MLPs, REITs and bank loans.

“Over my four decades as an investor, I’ve seen ever greater asset class specialization and emphasis on top-down macro investing, which can lead some investors to overlook security-specific opportunities,” said King. “When we find a company we like, we have the flexibility to invest in the security that we believe has the best risk/reward profile, irrespective of asset class.

“There is a misconception that different analytical skills are required to assess various types of securities. I disagree. My team and I are focused on a firm’s cash flow and balance sheet, regardless of security type,” King continued.

To round out their bottom-up approach, the portfolio management team leverages the comprehensive fundamental and quantitative research capabilities of the firm, including 160 analysts and research associates with deep industry knowledge who provide comprehensive sector coverage.