Sorrento Announces Promising Results in a Publication Detailing of Salicyn-30 and Other Salicylanilides in Reducing SARS-CoV‑2 Replication and Suppressing Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), in collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla, today announced that the American Chemical Society has published the article “Salicylanilides Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Suppress Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model,” which describes a salicylanilide library screened in a SARS-CoV-2 cell activity assay.



Based on this screening effort, the most efficacious derivative (Salicyn-30) was further evaluated in a prophylactic mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This analysis demonstrated that Salicyn-30 can potentially reduce viral loads, modulate key cytokines, and mitigate severe weight loss involved in COVID-19 infections. Moreover, based on their mechanism of action, Salicyn-30 and other lead compounds may be equally effective against recent emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. The combination of anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity, cytokine inhibitory activity, variant indifference and a previously established favorable pharmacokinetic profile for the lead Salicyn-30 renders salicylanilides in general, and Salicyn-30 in particular, as promising therapeutics for COVID-19.