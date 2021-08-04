checkAd

Sorrento Announces Promising Results in a Publication Detailing of Salicyn-30 and Other Salicylanilides in Reducing SARS-CoV‑2 Replication and Suppressing Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), in collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla, today announced that the American Chemical Society has published the article “Salicylanilides Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Suppress Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model,” which describes a salicylanilide library screened in a SARS-CoV-2 cell activity assay.

Based on this screening effort, the most efficacious derivative (Salicyn-30) was further evaluated in a prophylactic mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This analysis demonstrated that Salicyn-30 can potentially reduce viral loads, modulate key cytokines, and mitigate severe weight loss involved in COVID-19 infections. Moreover, based on their mechanism of action, Salicyn-30 and other lead compounds may be equally effective against recent emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. The combination of anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity, cytokine inhibitory activity, variant indifference and a previously established favorable pharmacokinetic profile for the lead Salicyn-30 renders salicylanilides in general, and Salicyn-30 in particular, as promising therapeutics for COVID-19.

The full paper is available to read at: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsinfecdis.1c00253.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”, “DAR-T”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIGUARD, COVI-AMG, COVISHIELD, Gene-MAb, COVI-MSC and COVIDROPS; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK, COVISTIX and COVITRACE.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a Phase 1B trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. SEMDEXA is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. ZTlido was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

