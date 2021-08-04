Ecoark Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at a Premium to Market

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark) (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.75 per share of common stock and related warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 40 million shares, and will expire three and half (3.5) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.