Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the …

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the …

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Ivan Gissing (P. Eng.) to join the BESI Management Team. Mr. Gissing will assume the role of General Manager of BESI responsible for all operations at both the Sarasota, Florida and Kingston, Ontario R&D facilities. Ivan is a seasoned General Manager with thirty years of experience successfully leading companies in product development and commercialization of disruptive technologies for the industrial power market. Ivan earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada, followed by a P. Eng. designation. Ivan has decades of experience overseeing the successful development and commercialization of multiple new products. His interest in product/technology development was lit by his early career experience as an approval engineer with Canadian Standards Association (CSA) where he had the opportunity to work closely with development teams at major companies such as GE and Westinghouse to learn their development processes, witness the successes and see the opportunities for improvement in their development activities.