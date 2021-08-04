checkAd

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 19:05  |  33   |   |   

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the …

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Ivan Gissing (P. Eng.) to join the BESI Management Team.

Mr. Gissing will assume the role of General Manager of BESI responsible for all operations at both the Sarasota, Florida and Kingston, Ontario R&D facilities. Ivan is a seasoned General Manager with thirty years of experience successfully leading companies in product development and commercialization of disruptive technologies for the industrial power market. Ivan earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada, followed by a P. Eng. designation. Ivan has decades of experience overseeing the successful development and commercialization of multiple new products. His interest in product/technology development was lit by his early career experience as an approval engineer with Canadian Standards Association (CSA) where he had the opportunity to work closely with development teams at major companies such as GE and Westinghouse to learn their development processes, witness the successes and see the opportunities for improvement in their development activities.

Ivan has led innovative product development/market strategies for companies such as Melcher, BAE, Varta and Harper Detroit Diesel. He has driven product developments utilising technologies such as tubular plate lead-selenium battery cells for utility switchgear back-up power, aqueous supercapacitors for data centre back-up power, high power density AGM batteries for data centre back-up power, multi-element antenna arrays for positive train control and ultra-wide input range DC-DC Converters for mission critical railroad power systems.

'We are very fortunate to have someone of Ivan's technical and business background to help lead and implement our growth plan within our current and future verticals. We anticipate his impact will be felt immediately across the business," said BESI President and CEO, Lindsay Weatherdon."

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Investor Contacts:

Scott Anderson
Investor Relations
(858) 229-7063
sanderson@nextcap-ir.com

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean 
CFO
(613) 581-4040
jmazvihwa@grafoid.com

SOURCE: Braille Energy Systems Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658408/Braille-Energy-Systems-Inc-Announces ...

Braille Energy Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021 Second Quarter Report
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Sidoti Augments Its SPAC and "De-SPAC" Equity Research Universe
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results
Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of ...
Golden Dawn To Reactivate Greenwood Mill
RiceBran Technologies and AIDP Form Sales and Distribution Relationship
Issuer Direct Launches New Online Newsroom Subscription Offering to Complement ACCESSWIRE
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
2021 Second Quarter Report
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Braille Energy Systems Inc. Provides Operational Update and Announces Closing of Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen