DGAP-Adhoc 1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. €670m

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.08.2021, 19:17  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Report
1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. €670m

04-Aug-2021 / 19:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. €670m

- Customer contracts: + 280,000 to 15.11 million

- Revenues: + 2.6 percent to €1,931 million, thereof €1,542 million service revenues (+ 3.0 percent)

- EBITDA: €375.5 million, thereof €336.1 million comparable, operational EBITDA (+ 2.0 percent)

- Revenue forecast confirmed; EBITDA forecast increased to ca.€670m from ca. €650m

Maintal, 04 August 2021 - 1&1 AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) was able to increase the number of customer contracts in comparison with 31 December 2020 by 280,000 to 15.11million contracts in H1 2021. Growth was based on 310,000 new mobile internet contracts, whilst the number of broadband lines decreased in H1 2021 slightly by 30,000 to 4.28 million. The number of broadband lines is expected to remain stable in the second half of the year.

Revenue rose by 2.6 percent to €1,930.7 million in H1 2021 (H1 2020: €1,881.2 million). Service revenue increased in H1 2021 by 3.0 percent to €1,541.7 million (H1 2020: €1,497.0 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 13.9 % or €45.9 million to €375.5 million. This includes a (out-of-period) positive income of €39.4 million from a retroactive price reduction for the 2020 financial year. 1&1 concluded a long-term national roaming agreement with Telefónica Germany on 21 May, the conditions of which will already apply from 1 July 2020. This agreement regulates the usage of the Telefónica network by 1&1 customers in areas not yet served by 1&1 during the roll-out phase of the new 5G network. Until the network launch, the existing MBA MVNO wholesale contract applies at the same conditions. Precluding the aforementioned effect, comparable operational EBITDA of €336.1 million is 2 % higher as the previous year's level (H1 2020: €329.6 million). Operational EBITDA includes - €14.9 million in start-up costs for preparations for the 5G network roll-out (previous year - €5.6 million).

Wertpapier


