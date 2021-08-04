checkAd

VICI Properties Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of VICI Properties Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VICI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 19:17  |  25   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (“MGP”) is fair to VICI Properties shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, MGP Class A shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of newly issued VICI Properties stock in exchange for each Class A share of MGP.

Halper Sadeh encourages VICI Properties shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether VICI Properties and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for VICI Properties shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for VICI Properties shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of VICI Properties shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages VICI Properties shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

VICI Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VICI Properties Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of VICI Properties Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VICI Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (“MGP”) is fair to VICI Properties shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, MGP Class …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrVICI Properties Inc. Announces $17.2 Billion Strategic Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21VICI Properties Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21VICI Properties Inc. Announces Strategic Arrangement With Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. and Blackstone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten