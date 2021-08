Revenio Lifts Outlook Language for Net Sales Growth Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 19:12 | 23 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 19:12 | (PLX AI) – Revenio now says exchange rate adjusted net sales are estimated to grow very strongly from the previous year.Before Revenio said exchange rate adjusted net sales are estimated to grow strongly from the previous yearKeeps language … (PLX AI) – Revenio now says exchange rate adjusted net sales are estimated to grow very strongly from the previous year.Before Revenio said exchange rate adjusted net sales are estimated to grow strongly from the previous yearKeeps language … (PLX AI) – Revenio now says exchange rate adjusted net sales are estimated to grow very strongly from the previous year.

Before Revenio said exchange rate adjusted net sales are estimated to grow strongly from the previous year

Keeps language unchanged for profitability: profitability is to remain at a good level without non-recurring items



Revenio Group Aktie





