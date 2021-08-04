1&1 Half Year Revenue in Line With Estimates; Raises FY EBITDA Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 19:20 | 28 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 19:20 | (PLX AI) – 1&1 half year revenue EUR 1,930.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,938 million.Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 670 million, up from EUR 650 million previouslyHalf year EBITDA EUR 375.5 millionThe Company confirms its revenue forecast and expects service … (PLX AI) – 1&1 half year revenue EUR 1,930.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,938 million.Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 670 million, up from EUR 650 million previouslyHalf year EBITDA EUR 375.5 millionThe Company confirms its revenue forecast and expects service … (PLX AI) – 1&1 half year revenue EUR 1,930.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,938 million.

Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 670 million, up from EUR 650 million previously

Half year EBITDA EUR 375.5 million

The Company confirms its revenue forecast and expects service revenues to increase to EUR 3.10 billion (2020: EUR 3.02 billion)

This forecast includes initial costs for the 5G network rollout of EUR 30 million unchanged



