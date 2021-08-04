checkAd

1&1 Half Year Revenue in Line With Estimates; Raises FY EBITDA Outlook

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – 1&1 half year revenue EUR 1,930.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,938 million.Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 670 million, up from EUR 650 million previouslyHalf year EBITDA EUR 375.5 millionThe Company confirms its revenue forecast and expects service …

  • (PLX AI) – 1&1 half year revenue EUR 1,930.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,938 million.
  • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 670 million, up from EUR 650 million previously
  • Half year EBITDA EUR 375.5 million
  • The Company confirms its revenue forecast and expects service revenues to increase to EUR 3.10 billion (2020: EUR 3.02 billion)
  • This forecast includes initial costs for the 5G network rollout of EUR 30 million unchanged
19:40 UhrTelekomanbieter 1&1 wird optimistischer für 2021 - Aktie geht nach oben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19:17 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG bestätigt Umsatzprognose für 2021 und hebt EBITDA Prognose von ca. 650 Mio. EUR auf ca. 670 Mio. EUR an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
19:17 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. €670m
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19:17 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG bestätigt Umsatzprognose für 2021 und hebt EBITDA Prognose von ca. 650 Mio. EUR auf ca. 670 Mio. EUR an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:37 UhrUnited-Internet-Chef Dommermuth: 'Werden Zeitplan einhalten'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:53 Uhr1&1 will mit Rakuten Open-Ran-Mobilfunknetz aufbauen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:30 UhrDGAP-News: 1&1 AG: 1&1 und Rakuten vereinbaren weitreichende Partnerschaft zum Aufbau des europaweit ersten vollständig virtualisierten Mobilfunknetzes auf Basis der neuen OpenRAN-Technologie (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
16:30 UhrDGAP-News: 1&1 AG: 1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on new OpenRAN technology
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:30 UhrDGAP-News: 1&1 AG: 1&1 und Rakuten vereinbaren weitreichende Partnerschaft zum Aufbau des europaweit ersten vollständig virtualisierten Mobilfunknetzes auf Basis der neuen OpenRAN-Technologie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt Ziel für 1&1 auf 38 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen