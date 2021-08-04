Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study Period 2018-2030 Expected by Analysts at DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Frontotemporal Dementia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Frontotemporal Dementia market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

- Upcoming entry of AL001 (Alector), LMTX (TauRx Therapeutics Ltd), and AADvac1 (AXON Neuroscience) is expected to fuel growth of the Frontotemporal Dementia market.

Some of key pointers from the Frontotemporal Dementia Market report:

The total Frontotemporal Dementia prevalent cases in the 7MM were estimated to be 50,100 in the 7MM with the USA accounting for the maximum number of FTD prevalent cases.

The FTD therapy market is currently dominated by off-label use of therapies that provides symptomatic relief instead of targeting the disease at its root cause.

The only disease-modifying therapy approved in the US include riluzole.

Frontotemporal Dementia market size in the 7MM was estimated to be USD 133.8 million in 2020 with the US accounting for approximately 57% of the FTD market share.

FTD pipeline therapies in the different clinical stages of development include TRx0237 (TauRX Pharmaceuticals), AL001 (Alector), AADvac 1 (Axon Neuroscience), among several others.

(TauRX Pharmaceuticals), (Alector), (Axon Neuroscience), among several others. Major pharma and biotech players in the FTD market include Alector, Axon Neuroscience, TauRX Therapeutics, and several others.

Frontotemporal Dementia: Disease Overview

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) refers to a spectrum of clinical syndromes that demonstrate progressive degenerative changes in behavior, personality, language, cognitive skills, and motor function. It is considered a young-onset dementia that occurs between the ages of 45–65, and is the most common dementia in those under the age of 60.

FTD is further subdivided into two categories on the basis of their predominating presentations, namely, the behavioral subtype and language subtype. The Frontotemporal Dementia epidemiological estimates demonstrated that behavioral subtype accounts for about half of the FTD cases. Further, it was observed that out of all the mutations namely MAPT, PGRN, C9ORF72, VCP, CHMP2B, TARDBP, and FUS genes; MAPT mutation is observed to be more prominent in FTD patients.