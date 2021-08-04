checkAd

Operations Carried out in Relation to the Change in the Partnership Between SFL and Prédica

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 19:33  |  17   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Further to the press release published on 3 June 2021, SFL (Paris:FLY) today announces that the following operations relating to the change in its partnership with Prédica have been carried out:

- SFL bought back and cancelled some of the SFL shares held by Prédica1; and

- SFL acquired all of the shares held by Prédica in the SFL entities that own the Washington Plaza, 106 Haussmann, Galerie des Champs-Elysées and 90 Champs-Elysées properties,

with Prédica acquiring the non-controlling interests in the four entities that own the #cloud.paris, Cézanne Saint-Honoré, 92 Champs-Elysées and 103 Grenelle properties.

In addition, Prédica today swapped its remaining interest in SFL’s capital with Prédica à Inmobiliara Colonial for Inmobiliara Colonial shares at a ratio of 9.66 Colonial shares (ex-dividend) for 1 SFL share (ex-dividend).

These transactions were performed based on a ratio calculated using the EPRA Net Disposal Value at 31 December 2020 (adjusted for dividend payouts in respect of 2020).

____________________

1 Immediately following the cancellation of these shares, SFL’s capital stood at €85,729,430, split into 42,864,715 shares. The total number of theoretical voting rights stood at 42,864,715, and the total number of exercisable voting rights (less treasury shares) at 42,752,920.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.) and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Operations Carried out in Relation to the Change in the Partnership Between SFL and Prédica Regulatory News: Further to the press release published on 3 June 2021, SFL (Paris:FLY) today announces that the following operations relating to the change in its partnership with Prédica have been carried out: - SFL bought back and cancelled some …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21SFL Releases Its 2021 Interim Financial Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21SFL – First-Half 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21SFL Announces the Early Redemption of Its €500,000,000 1.875 Per Cent. Notes Due 26 November 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21SFL – The Board of Directors of SFL Issues a Favorable Reasoned Opinion on the Proposed Mixed Public Offer Initiated by Colonial
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten