Walldorf, 4 August 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG announces that the ruBBB+ corporate rating assigned to Ekosem-Agrar AG by the Russian rating agency Expert RA in August 2020 has expired and has thus been withdrawn. The rating had a validity of twelve months and can't be renewed at this point due to the fact that the consolidated IFRS statement for 2020 has not been published yet.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Rating Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russian rating expires 04-Aug-2021 / 19:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Although Ekosem-Agrar AG had already published preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year and an update for the first half of 2021, a new rating decision is only possible on the basis of audited financial statements 2020, which are currently still pending.

As soon as the audited consolidated financial statements 2020 are finalized, the Management Board will resume discussions with Expert RA to restart the rating process.



