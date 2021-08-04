checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russian rating expires

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.08.2021, 19:40  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Rating
Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russian rating expires

04-Aug-2021 / 19:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russian rating expires

Walldorf, 4 August 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar AG announces that the ruBBB+ corporate rating assigned to Ekosem-Agrar AG by the Russian rating agency Expert RA in August 2020 has expired and has thus been withdrawn. The rating had a validity of twelve months and can't be renewed at this point due to the fact that the consolidated IFRS statement for 2020 has not been published yet.

Although Ekosem-Agrar AG had already published preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year and an update for the first half of 2021, a new rating decision is only possible on the basis of audited financial statements 2020, which are currently still pending.

As soon as the audited consolidated financial statements 2020 are finalized, the Management Board will resume discussions with Expert RA to restart the rating process.
 

Contact

Ekosem-Agrar AG

Adrian Schairer // T: +7 920 449 17 12 // E: ir@ekosem-agrar.de

Irina Makey // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3585 919 // E: irina.makey@ekosem-agrar.de // www.ekosem-agrar.de
 

Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekosem-agrar.de

04-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6227 358 59 33
Fax: +49 (0)6227 358 59 18
E-mail: info@ekosem-agrar.de
Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de
ISIN: DE000A1MLSJ1, DE000A1R0RZ5
WKN: A1MLSJ, A1R0RZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1224156

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1224156  04-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224156&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEkosem Agrar AG Unternehmensanleihe 8,75 % bis 03/21 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ekosem Agrar Anleihen - wenn`s mal wieder etwas länger dauert!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russian rating expires DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Rating Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russian rating expires 04-Aug-2021 / 19:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 deutliche Gewinnsteigerung
DGAP-News: KION Group startet Forschungsprojekt ARIBIC: Erstellung hochauflösender digitaler Zwillinge von ...
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Positive Geschäftsentwicklung im zweiten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: CSG Delivers Future-Proof Agility and Automation for M1 Intercarrier Business, Helping Transform ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Beta Systems Software AG: Anpassung der Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2020/21
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler hebt nach starkem 1. Halbjahr Prognose für 2021 an
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOPHARMA EXCELLENCE A PHARMALEX GMBH COMPANY, TO ...
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: Exklusive JV-Vereinbarung über HPA verlängert
DGAP-News: KION Group starts research project ARIBIC: creating high-resolution digital twins of warehouses
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 60 Miller Street North Sydney
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:41 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russisches Rating läuft aus (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
19:40 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG: Russisches Rating läuft aus
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
30.07.21DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG mit positiver operativer Entwicklung im 1. Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
30.07.21DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG mit positiver operativer Entwicklung im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG with positive operating development in the first half of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG führt Gespräche mit russischen Banken über weitere Finanzierung der Gruppe inkl. Eigenkapitalbeteiligung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG führt Gespräche mit russischen Banken über weitere Finanzierung der Gruppe inkl. Eigenkapitalbeteiligung
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG in discussions with Russian banks on further financing of the Group incl. equity participation
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs