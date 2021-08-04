checkAd

ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) Includes Allocation to BARK, Makers of BarkBox

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, announced that its Pet Care ETF (CBOE/Bats: PAWZ) now holds The Original BARK Company “BARK” (NYSE: BARK). BARK, a leading global brand for dogs, was added to PAWZ’s index, the FactSet Pet Care Index, on July 1, 2021.

PAWZ is the only ETF focused on the pet care industry. It gives investors the opportunity to gain broad exposure to public companies in the global pet care industry—companies like BARK that stand to potentially benefit from the proliferation of pet ownership and the emerging trends affecting how we care for our pets.

“BARK is another great example of a company catering to dog parents’ obsession with their best friends, and we are pleased that it has been added to the index,” said Steve Cohen, managing director at ProShares. “PAWZ is the only ETF that gives investors the opportunity to capitalize on people’s passion for their pets, and the growth of companies like BARK shows the potential of this opportunity.”

The ProShares Pet Care ETF seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the FactSet Pet Care Index. The index is rebalanced monthly. With BARK’s addition, the index will consist of 32 companies that provide exposure to potential growth within the global pet care industry.

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, with more than $50 billion in assets. The company is the leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate-hedged bond and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

August 4, 2021

As of 7/31/2021, PAWZ included 1.26% allocations to BARK. Holdings are subject to change.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. This ProShares ETF may entail certain risks, including imperfect benchmark correlation and market price variance, that may decrease performance.

The fund is subject to the risks faced by companies in the pet care industry. Although the pet care industry has historically seen steady growth and has been resilient to economic downturns, these trends may not continue or may reverse.

Consumer tastes and preferences are difficult to forecast. Changing consumer preferences could have a negative impact on the revenue streams of companies in the pet care industry. Many companies in the pet care industry are small, independent producers and retailers.

Investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. Smaller company stocks also may trade at greater spreads or lower trading volumes, and may be less liquid than stocks of larger companies. The fund concentrates its investments in certain sectors.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Please see summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of risks. There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of ProShares before investing. This and other information can be found in their summary and full prospectuses. Read them carefully before investing.

The "FactSet Pet Care Index" and "FactSet" are trademarks of FactSet Research Systems Inc. and have been licensed for use by ProShares. ProShares have not been passed on by these entities or their affiliates as to their legality or suitability. ProShares based on the FactSet Pet Care Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by FactSet Research Systems Inc., and it makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in ProShares. THIS ENTITY AND ITS AFFILIATES MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO PROSHARES. FactSet Research Systems Inc. does not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the FactSet Pet Care Index or any data included therein, and FactSet Research Systems Inc. shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein.

ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the funds' advisor or sponsor.

