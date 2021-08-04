CoreLogic and QOMPLX Join Forces to Expand Insurance Data and Model Offering

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX is proud to announce a new relationship with CoreLogic, an industry-leading provider of property intelligence and data analytics, providing industry access to CoreLogic’s Oasis LMF- enabled models via the QOMPLX:OS marketplace.

With the addition of CoreLogic catastrophe models, QOMPLX continues to expand the models, services, and datasets available in its cloud-native insurance risk analytics offering, Q:HELM

Q:HELM will include access to CoreLogic’s next level contiguous US Earthquake Model and Japan Earthquake Model, which provide insight into the damage that can occur following an earthquake and how aftershocks can amplify the effects months after an event. Similar to QOMPLX’s other collaborations, the relationship with CoreLogic expands the geographic range and catastrophe offerings of Q:HELM.

“CoreLogic is seeking to help the market take advantage of the additional flexibility and choice provided by placing its catastrophe models onto the Oasis Loss Modeling Framework. We are delighted to be providing our models as part of QOMPLX offering to further increase that opportunity,” said William Forde, Senior Director, Product Management, Insurance and Spatial Solutions at CoreLogic.

Broadly, this relationship will further expand QOMPLX’s offering of cutting-edge insurance data, services, and models to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

“We provide a high-performing ecosystem of diverse offerings inside Q:HELM, and the CoreLogic models will be a major addition to the platform,” said Steve Smith, QOMPLX Director, Insurance Product & Modeling.

“QOMPLX has an important role to play in bringing together more complete information and insights needed for industry to address broader weather and climate risk challenges on an ongoing basis” said Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX.

The QOMPLX:OS marketplace provides customers access to services that can be purchased on-demand and offers significant advantages to provide more informed insurance underwriting decisions and better risk selection. Key features include:

One-Stop Shop – A single platform with a common user interface

– A single platform with a common user interface Mix and Match – Choose offerings based on your specific needs

– Choose offerings based on your specific needs Multiple Contract Options – Customers can pay as you go

– Customers can pay as you go Diverse Suite of Offerings – Variety in models, data and services

This robust offering for insurers and reinsurers is emblematic of QOMPLX’s unique role in risk analytics. We provide solutions to mitigate major long-term risks to capital and climate that are foundational to our modern global economy. The underlying capabilities of the QOMPLX core data factory fuel our cloud insurance risk analytics offering with the ability to rapidly ingest, transform and contextualize data at scale, much faster than traditionally seen across the industry.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, a leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes.

For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

About QOMPLX

QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory in order to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk. Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies.

For more information, visit qomplx.com and follow us @QOMPLX on Twitter.

CONTACT:

James Faeh, Director of Corporate Communications, QOMPLX

james.faeh@qomplx.com