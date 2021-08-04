Drive Shack Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Monday, August 9, 2021. Management will host a live conference call and webcast that morning starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to Drive Shack’s Investor Relations website prior to the call at https://ir.driveshack.com.

The webcast, along with the associated slide presentation, will be made available to the public on a listen-only basis on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.driveshack.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-876-9177 (from within the U.S.) or 1-785-424-1670 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call by referencing conference ID: DSQ221.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the conference call. The replay will be available through the end of day on Monday, August 16, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 1-800-839-5324 (from within the U.S.) or 1-402-220-1521 (from outside of the U.S.).

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

