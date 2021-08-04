checkAd

Stingray Announces Election of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 20:00  |  19   |   |   

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (the “Corporation”) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

Each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by the Corporation was duly elected as director of the Corporation by the votes cast at the meeting. The results of the vote are as follows:

  For Withheld
  Number % Number %
Claudine Blondin 216,522,679 99.98% 42,205 0.02%
Karinne Bouchard 215,747,507 99.62% 817,377 0.38%
Eric Boyko 216,548,297 99.99% 16,587 0.01%
Frédéric Lavoie 216,529,186 99.98% 35,698 0.02%
Jacques Parisien 216,296,966 99.88% 267,918 0.12%
Mark Pathy 212,611,352 98.17% 3,953,532 1.83%
Gary S. Rich 215,333,145 99.43% 1,231,739 0.57%
François-Charles Sirois 214,833,661 99.20% 1,731,223 0.80%
Robert G. Steele 216,526,851 99.98% 38,033 0.02%
Pascal Tremblay 215,119,451 99.33% 1,445,433 0.67%
         

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries.

For more detailed information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Group Inc.
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stingray Announces Election of Directors MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (the “Corporation”) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors at its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board