Stingray Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (the “Corporation”) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.



Each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by the Corporation was duly elected as director of the Corporation by the votes cast at the meeting. The results of the vote are as follows: