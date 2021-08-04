checkAd

Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 4 August 2021 at 20:00 hrs

HELSINKI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 2 August 2021 Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided to elect Mr Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman as a deputy chairman of the Board of Directors and as a chairman of the Board of Directors' Audit and Governance Committee. Furthermore, the Board of Directors decided to elect Ms Ljudmila Popova as a member of the Board of Directors' Audit and Governance Committee and Mr Per-Anders Ovin as a member of the Board of Directors' Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

After the Committee membership elections the compositions of Board of Directors' Committees are as follows: 

Audit and Governance Committee
Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster,
Arnold de Haan,
Per-Anders Ovin, and
Ljudmila Popova

Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Chaim Katzman (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster
Arnold de Haan
Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman and
Per-Anders Ovin

Strategy and Investment Committee
David Lukes (Chairman),
Zvi Gordon,
Arnold de Haan and
Ofer Stark

CITYCON OYJ

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

