TEGNA Names Lisa Columbia President and General Manager at WHAS in Louisville

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Lisa Columbia has been named president and general manager at WHAS11, the ABC affiliate in Louisville, Ky., effective immediately. In this role, Columbia will be responsible for overseeing all facets of the station’s operations, including content, advertising sales, marketing, and technical operations.

Lisa Columbia has been named president and general manager at WHAS11, TEGNA'S ABC affiliate in Louisville, Ky. (Photo: Business Wire)

Columbia first joined WHAS11 in 2012 as local sales manager and was promoted to director of sales in 2017. During her tenure, she has been responsible for fostering, leading, and developing a strong and creative sales culture designed to increase revenue and grow market share across all platforms. Columbia was selected as WHAS Employee of the Year in 2015. Prior to WHAS11, Columbia was general and local sales manager at WTVQ, the ABC affiliate in Lexington, Ky.

“Lisa’s passion and enthusiasm for her work shows every day in the results she has delivered to our clients,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA. “Lisa and her team have been connecting Louisville consumers with businesses for years and she is the perfect leader to bring that same energy and effectiveness across the entire WHAS11 operation.”

A native of Kentucky, Columbia graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. She is a graduate of the impactful Leadership Lexington and Louisville leadership development programs, and has served on numerous boards and organizations including the Lexington Humane Society and the Lexington Children’s Theatre. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the WHAS11 Crusade for Children, an organization that raises money for agencies, schools, and hospitals to make life better for children with special needs.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

