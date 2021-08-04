DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast United Internet AG: United Internet increases full-year guidance after successful first half-year 2021 04-Aug-2021 / 20:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sales: EUR 2.776 billion (+ 4.4% yoy)

- EBITDA: EUR 673.2 million, thereof operating EUR 633.8 million (+ 2.1%)

- EBIT: EUR 441.9 million, thereof operating EUR 402.5 million (+ 4.4%)

- Earnings per share: EUR 1.26, thereof operating EUR 1.15 (+ 17.3%)

- Full-year 2021 guidance increased



Montabaur, August 4, 2021. United Internet AG can look back on a successful first six months of 2021. The company invested in new customer contracts and the expansion of its existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth. All in all, the number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by a further 520,000 contracts to a current 26.17 million. Of this total, 280,000 contracts were added in the Consumer Access segment and 180,000 contracts in the Business Applications segment. A further 60,000 contracts and 290,000 ad-financed free accounts were added in the Consumer Applications segment.

Consolidated sales grew by 4.4% to EUR 2,775.6 million in the first half of 2021 (EUR 2,657.9 million in the previous year).

In the first six months of 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 673.2 million and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to EUR 441.9 million. These figures include an (out-of-period) positive effect on earnings of EUR 39.4 million from the fiscal year 2020. This (out-of-period) earnings effect results from the national roaming agreement concluded with Telefónica Germany, which also applies retroactively as of July 1, 2020 for MBA MVNO advance services. The national roaming agreement includes annually decreasing data prices again, similar to the pricing mechanisms of the first five years of the MBA MVNO agreement.