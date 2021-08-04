checkAd

Veolia Environnement  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 20:32  |   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information
closing date

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veolia Environment SA!
Short
Basispreis 30,44€
Hebel 9,93
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 25,15€
Hebel 9,93
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Total number of
shares forming the
share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

July 31, 2021

579,583,189

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 618,460,983

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 606,097,111

*

 

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1)

 

Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of July 31, 2021 (38,877,794 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of July 31, 2021 (12,363,872 shares).

(2)

 

Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of July 31, 2021).

Veolia Environnement
 Siège social/head office : 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
Adresse postale/Correspondence address : 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS - France
tél. : +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45
www.veolia.com

A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of 2,897,915,945 euros
 403 210 032 RCS PARIS

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital Regulatory News: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE): Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement 21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS FRANCE (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE) Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital * …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:17 UhrPartydroge Lachgas bereitet französischen Müllverbrennern Probleme
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Veolia Environnement: Availability of the 2021 Half-Yearly Financial Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Veolia Environnement: Very Strong Growth of H1 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21A Quarter of the Members of Veolia's Executive Committee (ExCom) Will Be From Suez as of the Closing Date of the Merger Between the Two Groups
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Availability of the Information Relating in Particular to the Legal Financial and Accounting Characteristics of Veolia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21The French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) Declares Veolia's Proposed Takeover Bid for Suez Compliant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Availability of the Offer Document Prepared by Veolia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of Miyagi Water and WasteWater Concession Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce Next-generation Biofuels
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten