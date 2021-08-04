checkAd

FAR Resources Ltd. Options the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba. Plans Have Been Finalized to be on the Property Commencing August 18, 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“FAR Resources” or the “Company”)  is pleased to announce that it has concluded an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jean Lake lithium-gold project of Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. The 1002 hectare Jean Lake Gold-Lithium project is located 570 km north of Winnipeg and 15 km east of the mining centre of Snow Lake Manitoba. The region hosts world-class gold, base-metal and gold-rich base-metal deposits and developing lithium resources.

John Gammack, President and CEO of Far Resources, states “We are pleased to add the Jean Lake project to our portfolio of lithium and gold exploration projects in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Manitoba. Together with the 3603-hectare (Ha) Zoro Project, which hosts our Zoro1 inferred resource of 1,074,567 tonnes at 0.91% Li2O, the 1002 ha Jean Lake project gives us an attractive 4605 ha exploration opportunity. The project location adjacent to known high-grade lithium and gold resources within a highly prospective geological environment accompanied by both historic and recent geological databases provides us with a sound foundation for further exploration”.

ZORO LITHIUM PROJECT

The Zoro lithium project consists of the 100%-owned Zoro1 claim with an inferred resource of 1,074,567 tonnes at 0.91% Li2O in Dyke 1 and the Green Bay and Manitoba option properties. Far holds the rights to 100% of the lithium resources on these properties. Integrated exploration including five drill campaigns, soil and rock geochemical surveys, a drone magnetic survey, prospecting and mapping on the Zoro project has led to the discovery of 12previously unknown spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes and the delineation of multiple lithium targets that await drill testing. Significant portions of the Manitoba option are unexplored. Preliminary metallurgical testing of a spodumene concentrate from Dyke 1 indicates that a high-grade (6% Li2O) lithium concentrate can be produced from the Zoro mineralization using industry standard methods.

JEAN LAKE PROPERTY

The property occurs in a favourable geological setting on the Apex Peninsula in Wekusko Lake. It is hosted by the Early Proterozoic (1.83 billion years) Rex Lake Plutonic Complex which is a circular intrusion 8 km in diameter. The property is bounded on the west by the Berry Creek Fault and on the east by the Crowduck Bay Fault both of which are crustal scale structures that can be traced for greater than 50 km. The property can be accessed year-round.

