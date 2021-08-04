FAR Resources Ltd. Options the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba. Plans Have Been Finalized to be on the Property Commencing August 18, 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“FAR Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has concluded an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jean Lake lithium-gold project of Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. The 1002 hectare Jean Lake Gold-Lithium project is located 570 km north of Winnipeg and 15 km east of the mining centre of Snow Lake Manitoba. The region hosts world-class gold, base-metal and gold-rich base-metal deposits and developing lithium resources.



John Gammack, President and CEO of Far Resources, states “We are pleased to add the Jean Lake project to our portfolio of lithium and gold exploration projects in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Manitoba. Together with the 3603-hectare (Ha) Zoro Project, which hosts our Zoro1 inferred resource of 1,074,567 tonnes at 0.91% Li 2 O, the 1002 ha Jean Lake project gives us an attractive 4605 ha exploration opportunity. The project location adjacent to known high-grade lithium and gold resources within a highly prospective geological environment accompanied by both historic and recent geological databases provides us with a sound foundation for further exploration”.