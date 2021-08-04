Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search

Elastic Enterprise Search can now be centrally managed in Kibana, the single management interface for all Elastic solutions. With this beta integration, users can access App Search and Workplace Search features with consistent, cross-platform navigation in Kibana to create new engines, tune query relevance, manage user access, and customize visualizations.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , announces a single management interface for Elastic Enterprise Search in Kibana, updated App Search precision tuning capabilities, and content source flexibility and synonym support for Workplace Search in the 7.14 release of Elastic Enterprise Search.

Elastic also introduces precision tuning, now in beta and available in Kibana and via the App Search API. Users can narrow or broaden their search results by adjusting precision and recall settings on their search engine with an easy-to-use precision tuning slider.

Elastic introduces the general availability of new indexing flexibility to prebuilt data integrations with more configurability for content source synchronization in Workplace Search. With 18 out-of-the box content sources, customers can specify which objects to synchronize or exclude when ingesting content sources, including object type, path or location, file type, and field. Synonym support is also available in Workplace Search, enabling customers to create relationships between search terms in a simple interface and tailor results for augmented search relevancy, without the need for reindexing.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic Enterprise Search 7.14.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804006024/en/