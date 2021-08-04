TOMI Environmental Introduces The SteraPak – The Most Portable SteraMist System

Over the last year TOMI has utilized its patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) cold plasma technology platform to develop the newest SteraMist product – the SteraPak. The all-in-one SteraPak, which has passed rigorous testing, places powerful, innovative SteraMist iHP technology onto your back, creating the most mobile SteraMist unit available on the market. The sleek design creates easy maneuverability into the smallest of spaces. The lightweight SteraPak also features cordless as well as AC and DC power functionality which ensures compatibility in all countries.

The SteraPak offers a superior, cost-competitive option to electrostatic sprayers that to date have sold over 400,000 units in the United States and have been subject to safety recalls. With the use of iHP technology, our SteraPak offers multiple advantages over competitive electrostatic sprayers, including a non-corrosive application allowing for superior material compatibility. Powered by TOMI’s BIT solution, there is no mixing, wiping, or rinsing required and the product leaves no residue or toxic byproducts behind, a distinct advantage over sprayers or manual cleaning methods that utilize harsh chemicals.

TOMI is currently taking deposits from customers for the product and expects to begin filling backlog orders in the third quarter. The Company will sell the product through all divisions including Hospital-Healthcare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network (TSN), Food Safety, and Commercial.

Dr. Halden Shane states, “We are very excited to officially announce the launch of the SteraPak. SteraMist iHP technology remains the superior disinfection in the world and now we offer our 6-log kill technology in the smallest and most affordable product yet. Today we are seeing many variants of SARS CoV-2 and if history is an indicator there will be more in the near future. SteraMist is the answer for preparedness in the present and the future, whether it be a consumer that wants the security to kill what is in the air or on a surface after a fellow worker or family member gets diagnosed, or just as a weekly or daily disinfection of space for prevention. We are encouraged by the initial interest from new and current clients, and look forward to making The SteraPak the standard in the industry.”