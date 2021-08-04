checkAd

Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports it has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business in the Republic of Cuba

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Fuego Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:FUGI) (the "Company" or "Fuego") announces that the National Register of Foreign Commercial Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba has issued …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Fuego Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:FUGI) (the "Company" or "Fuego") announces that the National Register of Foreign Commercial Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba has issued Fuego a license to legally operate in Cuba as a U.S. business. The license was issued on July 21, 2021 and expires after five years, unless otherwise renewed.

Fuego is the first American company controlled by a Cuban-American to be registered in the Republic of Cuba. The Company is lawfully authorized to do business in the Republic of Cuba in any capacity that supports the benefit of the Cuban people, with a focus on media, ecommerce, infrastructure, travel/tourism, real estate, import/export, and agriculture.

Hugo Cancio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fuego, said "We are focused on promoting the production and supply chain of food for the Cuban private sector (cooperatives and small farmers) and the import of food, agricultural technology, and raw materials to the country. We remain interested in other partnerships and joint venture opportunities that support the Cuban people and the goodwill between Cuba, the United States, and everyone around the world."

All activities by the Company in Cuba meet U.S. policies, including those of the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. We invite all interested parties to help support Fuego with the sale and distribution of food and other consumer goods to Cuba, and any other non-governmental partnerships that aid the people of Cuba.

Contact:

Ariel Machado
Vice President & COO, Fuego Enterprises, Inc.
Ariel.Machado@FuegoEnterprisesInc.com
+1 (305) 602-0219 Office

More about Fuego Enterprises, Inc.

Fuego Enterprises, Inc. is a diversified holding company for business opportunities in developing and emerging markets. Fuego makes direct equity investments, launches new business initiatives, and seeks strategic partnerships and joint venture opportunities in the following industries: Travel & Hospitality, including real estate; Consumer Products & Promotional Goods; Software & Technology; Media & Entertainment; Infrastructure & Telecommunications; and, E-Commerce & Big Data Solutions. For more information, please visit www.FuegoEnterprisesInc.com.

