Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports it has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business in the Republic of Cuba

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Fuego Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:FUGI) (the "Company" or "Fuego") announces that the National Register of Foreign Commercial Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba has issued Fuego a license to legally operate in Cuba as a U.S. business. The license was issued on July 21, 2021 and expires after five years, unless otherwise renewed. Fuego is the first American company controlled by a Cuban-American to be registered in the Republic of Cuba. The Company is lawfully authorized to do business in the Republic of Cuba in any capacity that supports the benefit of the Cuban people, with a focus on media, ecommerce, infrastructure, travel/tourism, real estate, import/export, and agriculture.