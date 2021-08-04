checkAd

Photo Release — Retired President of Ingalls Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 21:00  |  19   |   |   

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Cuccias, the retired president of Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division, accepted the Navy League of the United States' Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz Award today. The Navy League presented the award at the annual Sea-Air-Space exposition in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Nimitz award honors an industry leader who has made a major contribution to the nation's maritime strength or enhanced national security. The award committee, appointed by the national president of the Navy League, selects a nominated candidate who best exemplifies the leadership, statesmanship and dedication to the nation that was exhibited by the award's namesake.

Cuccias, who retired from HII in April 2021, was nominated by HII President and CEO Mike Petters.

“Having worked with Brian for nearly half of his over 40 years in shipbuilding, I know the depth and breadth of his lasting contributions to our nation’s maritime strength,” Petters said. “Brian’s shipbuilding expertise has immeasurable value, and his contributions positioned Ingalls and its customers for lasting success.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/b-cuccias.

Cuccias was recommended by government and industry leaders including U.S. Navy Vice Adm. William “Bill” Galinis, commander of the Naval Sea Systems Command.

“I have had the opportunity to work with Brian often over the course of my career, witnessing firsthand his service in support our Navy’s shipbuilding programs and our country's national defense,” Galinis said. “Few in modern industry have had the span of influence and leadership on our nation's maritime combat capability like Brian Cuccias.”

Named Ingalls Shipbuilding president in 2014, Cuccias was responsible for all programs and operations at the shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi. His career began in 1979 when he joined Litton Data Systems as a financial analyst on several Navy programs. Prior to becoming president of Ingalls, Cuccias held various positions of increasing responsibility at the division including vice president, amphibious ship programs and vice president, program management.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

