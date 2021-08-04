ADM Directors Declare Cash Dividend

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on Aug. 18, 2021.

This is ADM’s 359th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of June 30, 2021, there were 559,360,690 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.