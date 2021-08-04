Teck Reports on Wildfire Smoke Impact on Trail Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that smoke from wildfires in southwestern British Columbia has affected operations at its Trail Operations metallurgical facility.



Specifically, the oxygen plant at Trail has been shut down due to poor ambient air quality, and the usual mitigation measures have not been adequate to deal with conditions. Zinc refining operations are running at approximately 70% of normal rates. Lead refining continues to operate normally; however, the lead smelting operations have been temporarily idled.