WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP ANNOUNCES 2nd QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED AUGUST 11, 2021

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), a leader in wireless communications and radio frequency instrumentation, announced it will release its 2nd quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT in which management will discuss 2nd quarter financial results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 248319. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1690/42411

A replay will be made available on the Wireless Telecom website following the conference call.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, in the New York City metropolitan area, and maintains a global network of Sales and Service offices for excellent product service and support. Wireless Telecom Group’s website address is http://www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com.
        

Contact

Michael Kandell: +1 (973) 386-9696

SM Berger:+1 (216)-464-6400

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com





