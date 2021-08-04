WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP ANNOUNCES 2nd QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED AUGUST 11, 2021

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), a leader in wireless communications and radio frequency instrumentation, announced it will release its 2nd quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, before the market opens.



The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT in which management will discuss 2nd quarter financial results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 248319. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL: