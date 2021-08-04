checkAd

Envela Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Quarterly Net Income Up 280% Year-over-Year to $2.2 Million

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Quarterly Net Income Up 280% Year-over-Year to $2.2 Million

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Management Commentary
"We concluded the second quarter with solid top-line and bottom-line results across both the ECHG and DGSE segments of our business thanks to our team's ability to execute," said John Loftus, Chairman and CEO of Envela. "In parallel to our organic growth strategy, we also plan to expand through our active M&A approach, especially within ECHG, as we intend to acquire accretive businesses that are additive to our value proposition. Moreover, we are focused on further enhancing our broader ESG initiatives across all fronts of our business and are committed to being an organization that gives investors the opportunity to invest in a sustainable and socially responsible company. As we enter into the final few months of the year, we are confident that our current growth strategies for both segments of the business will materialize into encouraging financial results for Envela."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $33.7 million compared to $20.5 million in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to continuing operations of the Company's DGSE subsidiary for the second quarter of 2021 was $23.0 million (68% of total revenue), compared to $14.3 million (70% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale revenue, including bullion, jewelry, watches, and rare coins, was $20.9 million (91% of DGSE total sales), compared to $13.4 million (94% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-material sales were $2.1 million (9% of DGSE total sales), compared to $927,000 (6% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to the Company's ECHG subsidiary for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.7 million (32% of total revenue), compared to $6.2 million (30% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's resale revenue was $8.6 million (80% of ECHG total sales), compared to $4.3 million (69% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's recycled-material sales were $2.1 million (20% of ECHG total sales), compared to $1.9 million (31% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.1 million, compared to $4.5 million in the same year-ago period.

  • DGSE's gross profit was $3.1 million, compared to $1.6 million in the same year-ago period.
    • DGSE's resale gross profit was $2.7 million, compared to $1.4 million in the same year-ago period.
    • DGSE's recycled-materials gross profit was $418,000, compared to $170,000 in the same year-ago period.
  • ECHG's gross profit was $4.0 million, compared to $2.9 million in the same year-ago period.
    • Resale gross profit was $3.0 million, compared to $2.0 million in the same year-ago period.
    • Recycled-material gross profit was $1.0 million, compared to $834,000 in the same year-ago period.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to $566,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period.

About Envela
Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods, or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two recommerce business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands (collectively, "DGSE"). Through ECHG, LLC, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance (collectively, "ECHG"), which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment, and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela conducts its recommerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. The Company also owns and operates other businesses and brands engaged in a variety of activities, as identified herein. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of the Company, its business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
ELA@gatewayir.com

ENVELA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
(Unaudited)
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenue:                                
Sales
  $ 33,724,006     $ 20,545,607     $ 59,214,447     $ 46,374,750  
Cost of goods sold
    26,596,116       16,074,349       45,782,293       36,602,212  
Gross margin
    7,127,890       4,471,258       13,432,154       9,772,538  
 
                               
Expenses:
                               
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
    4,831,225       3,616,670       8,984,454       7,441,870  
Depreciation and Amortization
    216,219       179,706       421,131       359,435  
 
                               
Total operating expenses
    5,047,444       3,796,376       9,405,585       7,801,305  
 
                               
Operating income
    2,080,446       674,882       4,026,569       1,971,233  
Other income, net
    283,055       51,866       554,996       93,556  
Interest expense
    177,704       144,297       356,726       289,612  
 
                               
Income before income taxes
    2,185,797       582,451       4,224,839       1,775,177  
Income tax expense
    32,685       16,277       63,455       34,854  
 
                               
Net income
  $ 2,153,112     $ 566,174     $ 4,161,384     $ 1,740,323  
                                 
Basic earnings per share:
                               
Net income
  $ 0.08     $ 0.02     $ 0.15     $ 0.06  
Diluted earnings per share:
                               
Net income
  $ 0.08     $ 0.02     $ 0.15     $ 0.06  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
                               
Basic
    26,924,631       26,924,381       26,924,631       26,924,381  
Diluted
    26,939,631       26,924,381       26,939,631       26,924,381  
 
                               

ENVELA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2021     2020  
    (unaudited)        
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents
  $ 8,131,112     $ 9,218,036  
Trade receivables, net of allowances
    6,244,445       2,846,619  
Notes receivable
    1,254,958       -  
Inventories
    12,586,889       10,006,897  
Current right-of-use assets from operating leases
    962,907       1,157,077  
Prepaid expenses
    453,688       281,719  
 
               
Total current assets
    29,633,999       23,510,348  
Notes receivable, less current portion
    -       2,100,000  
Property and equipment, net
    7,183,559       6,888,601  
Goodwill
    3,258,586       1,367,109  
Intangible assets, net
    2,791,673       2,992,473  
Operating lease right-of-use assets
    3,124,608       3,522,923  
Other long-term assets
    343,680       197,638  
 
               
Total assets
  $ 46,336,105     $ 40,579,092  
 
               
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
               
Current liabilities:
               
Accounts payable-Trade
  $ 3,612,320     $ 1,510,697  
Notes payable, related party
    315,672       307,032  
Notes payable
    1,832,646       1,813,425  
Current operating lease liabilities
    961,873       1,148,309  
Accrued expenses
    793,202       844,324  
Customer deposits and other liabilities
    770,236       428,976  
 
               
Total current liabilities
    8,285,949       6,052,763  
Notes payable, related party, less current portion
    8,899,383       9,052,810  
Notes payable, less current portion
    4,142,084       4,240,658  
Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion
    3,268,863       3,654,419  
 
               
Total liabilities
    24,596,279       23,000,650  
 
               
Commitments and contingencies
               
Stockholders' equity:
               
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
               
no shares issued and outstanding
    -       -  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized;
               
26,924,631 shares issued and outstanding
    269,246       269,246  
Additional paid-in capital
    40,173,000       40,173,000  
Accumulated deficit
    (18,702,420 )     (22,863,804 )
 
               
Total stockholders' equity
    21,739,826       17,578,442  
 
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  $ 46,336,105     $ 40,579,092  
 
               

ENVELA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021     2020  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Operations              
Net income
4,161,384     1,740,323  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:
             
Depreciation, amortization, and other
  421,131       359,435  
Bad debt expense
  6,249       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
             
Trade receivables
  (3,365,999 )     140,228  
Inventories
  (2,579,991 )     145,381  
Prepaid expenses
  (169,373 )     (1,269,517 )
Other assets
  (146,042 )     (95,695 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
  1,574,520       (831,398 )
Operating leases
  20,493       (16,782 )
Customer deposits and other liabilities
  341,260       369,511  
 
             
Net cash provided by operations
  263,632       541,486  
 
             
 
             
Investing
             
Investment in note receivable
  (654,958 )     (1,500,000 )
Purchase of property and equipment
  (484,594 )     (29,046 )
Acquisition of CExchange assets and liabilities, net of cash acquired
  13,136       -  
 
             
Net cash used in investing
  (1,126,416 )     (1,529,046 )
 
             
Financing
             
Payments on notes payable, related party
  (144,787 )     (138,683 )
Payments on notes payable
  (79,353 )     -  
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Note
  -       1,668,200  
 
             
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
  (224,140 )     1,529,517  
               
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
  (1,086,924 )     541,957  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
  9,218,036       4,510,660  
 
             
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
8,131,112     5,052,617  
               
Supplemental Disclosures
             
Cash paid during the period for:
             
Interest
359,253     291,845  
Income taxes
56,900     -  
               
Non cash activities:
             
Acquisition of CExchange assets and liabilities
1,555,892     -  
               

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658274/Envela-Reports-Second-Quarter-2021-F ...




Disclaimer

Envela Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

