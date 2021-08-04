RF Industries to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11, 2021

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that President and CEO Rob Dawson and CFO Peter Yin are scheduled to present …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that President and CEO Rob Dawson and CFO Peter Yin are scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Virtual 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:25 am PT, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.rfindustries.com.