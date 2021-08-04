checkAd

Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 22:01  |  24   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDMN) today announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) added REZUROCKTM (belumosudil) tablets to its NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDMN) today announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) added REZUROCKTM (belumosudil) tablets to its NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT) in the Pre-Transplant Recipient Evaluation and Management of Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD). The NCCN Guidelines in the United States now include REZUROCK with a Category 2A designation as a suggested systemic agent for steroid-refractory chronic GVHD.

"The rapid inclusion of REZUROCK into the NCCN guidelines shortly after full FDA approval validates the potential clinical impact of REZUROCK in this difficult-to-treat therapeutic landscape," said Harlan W. Waksal, MD, President and CEO of Kadmon. "We are grateful for this important development as we continue in our efforts to increase awareness of REZUROCK among the healthcare provider community and patients living with chronic GVHD."

On July 16, 20201, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved REZUROCK (belumosudil) 200 mg once daily (QD) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

The FDA approval of REZUROCK is based on safety and efficacy results from ROCKstar (KD025-213), a randomized, open-label, multicenter pivotal trial of REZUROCK in patients with cGVHD who had received two to five prior lines of systemic therapy. Based on the ROCKstar study, the NCCN guidelines suggest that "belumosudil is a promising therapy for steroid-refractory cGVHD that is well tolerated and produces clinically meaningful responses."

NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of 31 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives.

The updated NCCN Guidelines are available at www.nccn.org.

NCCN® and the NCCN Guidelines® are registered trademarks of National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

About cGVHD

cGVHD is a complication that can occur following allogeneic stem cell transplantation, resulting in significant morbidity and mortality. In cGVHD, transplanted immune cells (graft) attack the patient's cells (host), leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues, including skin, mouth, eye, joints, liver, lung, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract. Approximately 14,000 patients in the United States are living with cGVHD.

Seite 1 von 4
Kadmon Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDMN) today announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) added REZUROCKTM (belumosudil) tablets to its NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
2021 Second Quarter Report
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Golden Dawn To Reactivate Greenwood Mill
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results
Galaxy Next Generation Issues Shareholder Update
Jericho Energy Ventures Subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies Files Provisional Patents for its ...
RiceBran Technologies and AIDP Form Sales and Distribution Relationship
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
2021 Second Quarter Report
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Kadmon Announces Pivotal Trial Data Published in the Journal Blood for REZUROCK(TM) (Belumosudil) in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (cGVHD)
Accesswire | Analysen
16.07.21U.S. FDA Grants Full Approval of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (cGVHD)
Accesswire | Analysen