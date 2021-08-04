Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDMN) today announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) added REZUROCKTM (belumosudil) tablets to its NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN …

"The rapid inclusion of REZUROCK into the NCCN guidelines shortly after full FDA approval validates the potential clinical impact of REZUROCK in this difficult-to-treat therapeutic landscape," said Harlan W. Waksal, MD, President and CEO of Kadmon. "We are grateful for this important development as we continue in our efforts to increase awareness of REZUROCK among the healthcare provider community and patients living with chronic GVHD."

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDMN) today announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® (NCCN) added REZUROCK TM (belumosudil) tablets to its NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines ® ) for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT) in the Pre-Transplant Recipient Evaluation and Management of Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD). The NCCN Guidelines in the United States now include REZUROCK with a Category 2A designation as a suggested systemic agent for steroid-refractory chronic GVHD.

On July 16, 20201, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved REZUROCK (belumosudil) 200 mg once daily (QD) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

The FDA approval of REZUROCK is based on safety and efficacy results from ROCKstar (KD025-213), a randomized, open-label, multicenter pivotal trial of REZUROCK in patients with cGVHD who had received two to five prior lines of systemic therapy. Based on the ROCKstar study, the NCCN guidelines suggest that "belumosudil is a promising therapy for steroid-refractory cGVHD that is well tolerated and produces clinically meaningful responses."

NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of 31 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives.

The updated NCCN Guidelines are available at www.nccn.org.

NCCN® and the NCCN Guidelines® are registered trademarks of National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

About cGVHD

cGVHD is a complication that can occur following allogeneic stem cell transplantation, resulting in significant morbidity and mortality. In cGVHD, transplanted immune cells (graft) attack the patient's cells (host), leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues, including skin, mouth, eye, joints, liver, lung, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract. Approximately 14,000 patients in the United States are living with cGVHD.