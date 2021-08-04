The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Live Ventures Incorporated (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIVE ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer alleging “multiple financial, disclosure, and reporting violations related to inflated income and earnings per share, stock promotion and secret trading, and undisclosed executive compensation.” Specifically, the SEC alleged that Live Ventures had recorded income from a backdated contract, which increased pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20%, and understated its outstanding share count, which overstated earnings per share by 40%.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 22% during afterhours trading on August 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

