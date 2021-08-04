checkAd

Inseego Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $65.7 million, GAAP operating loss of $10.5 million, GAAP net loss of $13.9 million. GAAP net loss of $0.14 per share, negative adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million, and non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end was $40.4 million including restricted cash as well as cash and cash equivalents classified as held-for-sale.

“Inseego delivered a very strong second quarter with revenue up 14% sequentially to $65.7 million, well ahead of consensus,” said Dan Mondor, chairman and CEO of Inseego Corp. “The strength in the second quarter was driven by continued growth in the sell-through of our suite of 5G hardware and software solutions, now representing almost 29% of total revenue, an increase of 182% over the second quarter of last year. This remarkable growth reflects the growing customer adoption of Inseego’s 5G carrier and enterprise solutions.”

Corporate Highlights

  • Q2 revenue of $65.7 million, up 14.1% sequentially
  • Cash balance of $40.4 million, including restricted cash as well as cash classified as held-for-sale
  • GAAP Q2 gross margin was 31.0%, up 3.7% year-over-year, and Non-GAAP Q2 gross margin was 32.1%, up 3.4% year-over-year
  • Completed sale of Ctrack South Africa with net proceeds of $36.6 million, subsequent to the quarter end
  • Ashish Sharma promoted to President, Inseego Corp.
  • Stephanie Bowers appointed to the Board of Directors

Business Highlights

  • 5G revenue up 182% year-over-year
  • Cloud software revenue up 49% year-over-year and subscriptions up 139% year-over-year
  • Significant expansion of 5G fixed wireless enterprise opportunity pipeline with Fortune 1000 companies through global channel and carrier partners
  • Multiple 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) products certified by T-Mobile and Verizon
  • Increased uptake of Inseego 5G solutions with global mobile network operators

“Our transformation into a 5G solutions and software company has improved our overall margin profile and we approached EBITDA break-even in the quarter,” said Bob Barbieri, interim CFO for Inseego. “We have seen a significant expansion of our sales pipeline with carriers and enterprises following the launch of our FWA products, and as a result, remain confident to reiterate the second half of the year will be stronger than the first half. In addition, we expect to see IoT & Mobile grow sequentially for the rest of the fiscal year.”

Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call through August 18, 2021. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 10156627 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

2021. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo, MiFi and Inseego Wavemaker are registered trademarks and trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (5) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (6) the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of components or our products, and our ability to sell products internationally; (7) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the impact of geopolitical instability on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (9) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (10) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (11) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (12) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company’s revenues; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, and (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 on the business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required pursuant to applicable law and our on-going reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this news release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to the Company’s convertible senior notes, loss on debt conversion and extinguishment relating to convertible senior notes, and fair value adjustments on derivative instruments. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (unrelated to acquisitions, the convertible senior notes), transaction costs incurred in connection with Ctrack South Africa divestiture, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider each to be an important supplemental measure of our performance.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate the Company’s performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in the Company’s stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, management excludes certain non-cash and one-time items in order to facilitate comparability of the Company’s operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in management’s view, related to the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Management uses this view of the Company’s operating performance for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates a comparison of our underlying operating performance with that of other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

IoT & Mobile Solutions

$

51,836

 

 

$

69,314

 

 

$

94,795

 

 

$

111,729

 

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

 

13,857

 

 

 

11,375

 

 

 

28,495

 

 

 

25,800

 

Total net revenues

 

65,693

 

 

 

80,689

 

 

 

123,290

 

 

 

137,529

 

Cost of net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IoT & Mobile Solutions

 

39,740

 

 

 

54,240

 

 

 

73,178

 

 

 

88,279

 

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

 

5,604

 

 

 

4,449

 

 

 

11,288

 

 

 

10,023

 

Total cost of net revenues

 

45,344

 

 

 

58,689

 

 

 

84,466

 

 

 

98,302

 

Gross profit

 

20,349

 

 

 

22,000

 

 

 

38,824

 

 

 

39,227

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

11,773

 

 

 

10,540

 

 

 

26,328

 

 

 

18,764

 

Sales and marketing

 

9,821

 

 

 

8,648

 

 

 

20,825

 

 

 

17,403

 

General and administrative

 

7,414

 

 

 

7,396

 

 

 

16,058

 

 

 

14,558

 

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

664

 

 

 

753

 

 

 

1,130

 

 

 

1,579

 

Impairment of capitalized software

 

1,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,197

 

 

 

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

30,869

 

 

 

27,337

 

 

 

65,538

 

 

 

52,304

 

Operating loss

 

(10,520

)

 

 

(5,337

)

 

 

(26,714

)

 

 

(13,077

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net

 

 

 

 

(67,241

)

 

 

(432

)

 

 

(75,174

)

Interest expense, net

 

(1,678

)

 

 

(3,160

)

 

 

(3,523

)

 

 

(6,540

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(617

)

 

 

787

 

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

1,765

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(12,815

)

 

 

(74,951

)

 

 

(29,552

)

 

 

(93,026

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

228

 

 

 

(115

)

 

 

449

 

 

 

(24

)

Net loss

 

(13,043

)

 

 

(74,836

)

 

 

(30,001

)

 

 

(93,002

)

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

(214

)

 

 

(26

)

Net loss attributable to Inseego Corp.

 

(13,043

)

 

 

(74,830

)

 

 

(30,215

)

 

 

(93,028

)

Series E preferred stock dividends

 

(886

)

 

 

(835

)

 

 

(1,753

)

 

 

(1,227

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(13,929

)

 

$

(75,665

)

 

$

(31,968

)

 

$

(94,255

)

Per share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.78

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(1.01

)

Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

102,935,213

 

 

 

96,487,344

 

 

 

102,157,146

 

 

 

93,680,846

 

INSEEGO CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,841

 

$

40,015

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

19,983

 

 

29,940

 

Inventories

 

27,544

 

 

33,952

 

Assets held for sale[1]

 

42,450

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

8,088

 

 

10,201

 

Total current assets

 

128,906

 

 

114,108

 

Restricted cash

 

3,693

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

9,330

 

 

13,699

 

Rental assets, net

 

4,761

 

 

6,109

 

Intangible assets, net

 

47,192

 

 

51,487

 

Goodwill

 

22,175

 

 

32,511

 

Right-of-use assets, net

 

8,294

 

 

9,092

 

Other assets

 

389

 

 

388

 

Total assets

$

224,740

 

$

227,394

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

$

31,182

 

$

52,339

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

22,874

 

 

23,373

 

Liabilities related to assets held for sale1

 

11,132

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

65,188

 

 

75,712

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

2025 Notes, net

 

159,120

 

 

165,147

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

888

 

 

4,505

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

8,450

 

 

9,929

 

Total liabilities

 

233,646

 

 

255,293

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

103

 

 

99

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

761,412

 

 

711,487

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(6,279

)

 

(6,972

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(764,150

)

 

(732,422

)

Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Inseego Corp.

 

(8,914

)

 

(27,808

)

Noncontrolling interests

 

8

 

 

(91

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(8,906

)

 

(27,899

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

$

224,740

 

$

227,394

 

[1] Assets and liabilities held for sale relate to the expected sale of our Ctrack South Africa operations.

INSEEGO CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(13,043

)

 

$

(74,836

)

 

$

(30,001

)

 

$

(93,002

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,821

 

 

 

5,192

 

 

 

13,051

 

 

 

9,692

 

Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries

 

165

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

74

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

669

 

 

 

147

 

 

 

496

 

 

 

180

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

2,307

 

 

 

4,428

 

 

 

11,405

 

 

 

5,981

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

372

 

 

 

1,548

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

3,245

 

Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument

 

128

 

 

 

(826

)

 

 

(1,823

)

 

 

(826

)

Impairment of capitalized software

 

1,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,197

 

 

 

 

Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net

 

 

 

 

67,241

 

 

 

432

 

 

 

75,174

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(288

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

10

 

Other

 

(66

)

 

 

672

 

 

 

553

 

 

 

158

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

3,815

 

 

 

(12,908

)

 

 

6,483

 

 

 

(21,498

)

Inventories

 

4,580

 

 

 

(6,151

)

 

 

(834

)

 

 

2,725

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(40

)

 

 

(4,315

)

 

 

1,158

 

 

 

(5,298

)

Accounts payable

 

(14,079

)

 

 

20,413

 

 

 

(16,015

)

 

 

22,334

 

Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other

 

(5,543

)

 

 

3,662

 

 

 

818

 

 

 

5,713

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(13,005

)

 

 

4,334

 

 

 

(12,030

)

 

 

4,662

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of noncontrolling interest

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

(116

)

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(1,142

)

 

 

(2,264

)

 

 

(2,455

)

 

 

(2,831

)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

485

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

235

 

Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets

 

(7,392

)

 

 

(6,184

)

 

 

(15,369

)

 

 

(10,637

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(8,038

)

 

 

(8,376

)

 

 

(17,434

)

 

 

(13,233

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross proceeds from the issuance of 2025 Notes

 

 

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

100,000

 

Payment of issuance costs related to 2025 Notes

 

 

 

 

(2,544

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,544

)

Payoff of term loan and related extinguishment costs

 

 

 

 

(48,830

)

 

 

 

 

 

(48,830

)

Cash paid to investors in private exchange transactions

 

 

 

 

(32,062

)

 

 

 

 

 

(32,062

)

Gross proceeds received from issuance of Series E preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,000

 

Repurchase of Series E preferred stock

 

 

 

 

(2,354

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,354

)

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants to purchase common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,861

 

Net borrowing of bank and overdraft facilities

 

35

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

295

 

 

 

104

 

Principal payments under finance lease obligations

 

(936

)

 

 

(805

)

 

 

(2,173

)

 

 

(1,462

)

Proceeds from a public offering, net of issuance costs

 

(59

)

 

 

 

 

 

29,369

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units

 

924

 

 

 

1,455

 

 

 

2,020

 

 

 

1,431

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(36

)

 

 

14,830

 

 

 

29,511

 

 

 

41,144

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash

 

1,912

 

 

 

771

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

(2,547

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(19,167

)

 

 

11,559

 

 

 

368

 

 

 

30,026

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

59,550

 

 

 

30,541

 

 

 

40,015

 

 

 

12,074

 

Cash, and cash equivalents, end of period

$

40,383

 

 

$

42,100

 

 

$

40,383

 

 

$

42,100

 

INSEEGO CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

Net Loss

Net Loss Per Share

Net Loss

Net Loss Per Share

GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(13,929

)

$

(0.14

)

$

(31,968

)

$

(0.31

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock dividends(a)

 

886

 

 

0.01

 

 

1,753

 

 

0.02

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(b)

 

 

 

 

 

214

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense(c)

 

2,307

 

 

0.02

 

 

11,405

 

 

0.10

 

Purchased intangibles amortization(d)

 

1,151

 

 

0.01

 

 

2,103

 

 

0.02

 

Debt discount and issuance costs amortization (e)

 

372

 

 

0.01

 

 

746

 

 

0.01

 

Non-recurring costs (f)

 

396

 

 

0.01

 

 

761

 

 

0.01

 

Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument(g)

 

128

 

 

 

 

(1,823

)

 

(0.02

)

Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment (e)

 

 

 

 

 

432

 

 

0.01

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(8,689

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(16,377

)

$

(0.16

)

(a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock.

(b) Includes net income attributable to noncontrolling interests at Ctrack South Africa.

(c) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(d) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

(e) Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes.

(f) Includes transaction costs related to the sale of Ctrack South Africa and non-recurring legal expenses.

(g) Includes the fair value adjustment related to the Company’s interest make-whole derivative instrument.

(h) Includes the loss on debt conversion and extinguishment of the 2025 Notes.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

GAAP

Share-based
compensation
expense

(a)

Purchased
intangibles
amortization

(b)

Non-recurring
costs

(c)

Non-GAAP

Cost of net revenues

$

45,344

 

$

235

 

$

487

 

$

 

$

44,622

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

11,773

 

 

535

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,238

Sales and marketing

 

9,821

 

 

558

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,263

General and administrative

 

7,414

 

 

979

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

6,285

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

664

 

 

 

 

664

 

 

 

 

Impairment of purchased intangible assets

 

1,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,197

Total operating costs and expenses

$

30,869

 

$

2,072

 

$

664

 

$

150

 

$

27,983

Total

 

 

$

2,307

 

$

1,151

 

$

150

 

 

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

(c) Includes non-recurring legal settlement costs.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

GAAP

Share-based
compensation expense
(a)

Purchased
intangibles amortization
(b)

Non-recurring
costs

(c)

Non-GAAP

Cost of net revenues

$

84,466

 

$

1,812

 

$

973

 

$

 

$

81,681

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

26,328

 

 

3,763

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,565

Sales and marketing

 

20,825

 

 

2,547

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,278

General and administrative

 

16,058

 

 

3,283

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

12,625

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

 

1,130

 

 

 

 

1,130

 

 

 

 

Impairment of purchased intangible assets

 

1,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,197

Total operating costs and expenses

$

65,538

 

$

9,593

 

$

1,130

 

$

150

 

$

54,665

Total

 

 

$

11,405

 

$

2,103

 

$

150

 

 

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

(c) Includes non-recurring legal settlement costs.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(13,929

)

$

(31,968

)

Preferred stock dividends(a)

886

 

1,753

 

Income tax provision(b)

228

 

449

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(c)

 

(214

)

Depreciation and amortization(d)

6,821

 

13,051

 

Share-based compensation expense(e)

2,307

 

11,405

 

Non-recurring costs(f)

1,341

 

1,767

 

Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment(g)

 

432

 

Interest expense, net(h)

1,678

 

3,523

 

Other expense (income), net(i)

617

 

(1,117

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(51

)

$

(919

)

(a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock.

(b) Includes the provision for income taxes.

(c) Includes net income attributable to non-controlling interests at Ctrack South Africa.

(d) Includes depreciation and amortization charges, including amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.

(e) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.

(f) Includes impairment of capitalized software and non-recurring legal expenses.

(g) Includes the loss on debt conversion and extinguishment of the 2025 Notes.

(h) Includes interest expense including debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes.

(i) Includes the transaction costs related to the sale of Ctrack South Africa, fair value adjustment related to the Company's interest make-whole derivative instrument, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP.

Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

IoT & Mobile Solutions (a)

$

51,836

 

 

$

42,959

 

 

$

72,098

 

 

$

77,342

 

 

$

69,314

 

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

13,857

 

 

14,638

 

 

13,965

 

 

12,898

 

 

11,375

 

Total net revenues

$

65,693

 

 

$

57,597

 

 

$

86,063

 

 

$

90,240

 

 

$

80,689

 

(a) Effective in the third quarter ended on September 30, 2020, IoT & Mobile Solutions now includes the Company’s Device Management System revenue stream, rebranded as Inseego Subscribe, and all prior period balances have been reclassified from Enterprise SaaS Solutions.

Inseego Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $65.7 million, GAAP …

