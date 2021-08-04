checkAd

Cutera, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Record Revenue and Issues 2021 Guidance

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Revenue was $58.6 million, an increase of 122% from the prior-year period, driven by robust performance across the business, with strength in both capital equipment and recurring revenue segments.
    • Capital Equipment revenue of $35.6 million increased 129% over the prior-year period.
    • Recurring revenue was $23.0 million, an increase of 113% over the prior-year period:
      • Skin Care revenue of $11.8 million increased 147% over prior-year period;
      • Consumable Product revenue of $4.4 million grew 211% over prior-year period, and
      • Service revenue of $6.8 million increased 47% over prior-year period.
  • Gross Margin was 57.7% for the quarter, an improvement of 13.6 points versus prior-year period, driven by further leverage of manufacturing volumes over a reduced fixed overhead expense base, resulting in the natural progression of our margin expansion efforts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million in the period as compared to ($3.5) million in the prior-year period, a $10.3 million improvement over FY2020.

“I am proud of our team’s performance during the second quarter, as our focus on our Vital Few initiatives and operational execution aligned with improving trends in our end markets, resulting in solid financial performance across the board,” commented Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, Inc. “During the quarter, we saw steady global procedure volume growth, and we began to benefit from the early stages of increasing appetite for capital equipment purchases. We expect to deliver strong revenue performance in the latter half of the year, despite some slight and temporary deceleration from patient and practitioner vacations in 3Q21. We view a resumption of the historical practitioner vacation patterns in the third quarter favorably, as it reflects both restored customer confidence in the sustainability of patient traffic and proof of renewed financial health of the practice. Based upon the continuing recovery in our end markets, positive capital trends, and continued execution of our strategic priorities, we anticipate delivering steady performance in second half of 2021, with normal seasonal acceleration in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

2021 Outlook

Given improved volumes through the first half of the year and better visibility into the second half of the year, management is issuing full-year 2021 revenue guidance. Full-year 2021 revenue is expected to be in the range of $215 million to $221 million, an increase of 46% to 50% over 2020 and 18% to 22% over pre-COVID 2019 levels.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results and related matters today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Participating on the call will be Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer and Rohan Seth, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or + 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to the Conference Code: 13721584.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has developed innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, in order to supplement the Companys condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, management has disclosed certain non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income (loss) per diluted share. Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) system costs, non-recurring legal and litigation costs, as well as the net tax impact of excluding these items. From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if the Company believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management. The Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential significant variability, limited visibility, unpredictability, or unique non-recurring nature of the items. Forward-looking non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan, customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning system costs, and non-recurring legal and litigation costs.

Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Companys ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter, and year to year, on a regular basis and for benchmarking against other similar companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income per diluted share exclude the following:

Non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation. The Company has excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to the Company's employees, the Company continues to evaluate its business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. The Company records stock-based compensation expense related to grants of options, employee stock purchase plan, and performance and restricted stock. Depending upon the size, timing and the terms of the grants, this expense may vary significantly but will recur in future periods. The Company believes that excluding stock-based compensation better allows for comparisons to its peer companies;

Depreciation and amortization. The Company has excluded depreciation and amortization expense in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges to current operations;

Executive and other non-recurring separation costs. We have excluded costs associated with the resignation of former Executive Officers in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We exclude these and other non-recurring employee separation costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses;

Customer Relationship Management. We have excluded CRM system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new CRM solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. We exclude these costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance;

Enterprise Resource Planning. We have excluded ERP system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new ERP solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. We exclude these costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance;

Non-recurring legal and litigation costs. We have excluded costs incurred related to third party litigation and disputes, that are of a non-recurring nature; and

Other Adjustments. We have excluded certain other amounts that we believe are non-recurring in nature. In the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a gain on the extinguishment of our PPP loan. This gain has been excluded from the calculation of our non-GAAP operating net income.

The Company believes that excluding all of the items above allows users of its financial statements to better review and assess both current and historical results of operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, areforward-looking statementswithin the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (theExchange Act). These statements include, but are not limited to, Cuteras plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, CFO and other senior leadership searches, product launches and performance, trends, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Companys actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such asmay,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” “foreseeor variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cutera's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Companys control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described in theRisk Factorssection of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, the Registration Statement on Form S-,8 and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by Cutera.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Cutera undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Cutera's financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as discussed in this release, is preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment.

CUTERA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$ 169,200

 

$ 164,932

 

$ 47,047

 

Accounts receivable, net

25,903

 

24,151

 

21,962

 

Inventories

34,591

 

34,578

 

28,508

 

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

8,856

 

10,339

 

8,779

 

Total current assets

238,550

 

234,000

 

106,296

 

 
Property and equipment, net

2,148

 

2,373

 

2,299

 

Deferred tax asset

592

 

598

 

643

 

Goodwill

1,339

 

1,339

 

1,339

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

15,919

 

16,570

 

17,076

 

Other long-term assets

5,615

 

4,853

 

5,080

 

Total assets

$ 264,163

 

$ 259,733

 

$ 132,733

 

 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$ 6,210

 

$ 5,031

 

$ 6,684

 

Accrued liabilities

41,346

 

41,329

 

31,079

 

Operating leases liabilities

2,422

 

2,351

 

2,260

 

PPP loan payable

-

 

6,352

 

3,630

 

Extended warranty liabilities

649

 

1,039

 

1,216

 

Deferred revenue

9,695

 

10,019

 

9,489

 

Total current liabilities

60,322

 

66,121

 

54,358

 

 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,708

 

1,718

 

1,748

 

PPP loan payable, net of current portion

-

 

851

 

3,555

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

14,705

 

15,394

 

15,950

 

Convertible notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

133,800

 

133,585

 

-

 

Other long-term liabilities

285

 

434

 

242

 

Total liabilities

210,820

 

218,103

 

75,853

 

 
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock

18

 

18

 

18

 

Additional paid-in capital

106,173

 

102,206

 

117,097

 

Accumulated deficit

(52,848

)

(60,594

)

(60,235

)

Total stockholders' equity

53,343

 

41,630

 

56,880

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 264,163

 

$ 259,733

 

$ 132,733

 

CUTERA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Products $

51,811

 

$

21,745

 

$

95,362

 

$

48,136

 

Service

6,778

 

4,624

 

12,895

 

10,472

 

Total net revenue

58,589

 

26,369

 

108,257

 

58,608

 

 
Products

20,892

 

12,206

 

39,224

 

26,309

 

Service

3,908

 

2,539

 

7,534

 

6,339

 

Total cost of revenue

24,800

 

14,745

 

46,758

 

32,648

 

Gross margin

33,789

 

11,624

 

61,499

 

25,960

 

Gross margin %

57.7

%

44.1

%

56.8

%

44.3

%

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

18,410

 

11,035

 

33,478

 

25,823

 

Research and development

4,850

 

2,991

 

8,962

 

6,862

 

General and administrative

8,461

 

8,529

 

15,826

 

16,336

 

Total operating expenses

31,721

 

22,555

 

58,266

 

49,021

 

Income (loss) from operations

2,068

 

(10,931

)

3,233

 

(23,061

)

Interest and other income (expense), net
Amortization of debt issuance costs

(215

)

-

 

(267

)

-

 

Interest on Convertible notes

(778

)

-

 

(969

)

-

 

Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan

7,185

 

-

 

7,185

 

-

 

Other income (expense), net

(392

)

3

 

(1,415

)

(204

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,868

 

(10,928

)

7,767

 

(23,265

)

Income tax expense

122

 

466

 

380

 

543

 

Net income (loss) $

7,746

 

$

(11,394

)

$

7,387

 

$

(23,808

)

 
Net Income (loss) per share:
Basic $

0.43

 

$

(0.67

)

$

0.41

 

$

(1.51

)

Diluted $

0.39

 

$

(0.67

)

$

0.40

 

$

(1.51

)

 
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:
Basic

17,862

 

17,055

 

17,815

 

15,744

 

Diluted

22,453

 

17,055

 

20,855

 

15,744

 

 

CUTERA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended, June 30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)

$ 7,746

 

$ (11,394

)

$ 7,387

 

$ (23,808

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Stock-based compensation

2,919

 

4,095

 

4,765

 

6,075

 

Depreciation and amortization

346

 

355

 

707

 

715

 

Amortization of contract acquisition costs

458

 

675

 

1,003

 

1,392

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

215

 

-

 

267

 

-

 

Impairment of capitalized cloud computing costs

-

 

805

 

182

 

805

 

Change in deferred tax asset

6

 

(11

)

51

 

4

 

Provision for credit losses

274

 

1,106

 

492

 

1,696

 

Loss on sale of Property and Equipment

(23

)

-

 

(82

)

-

 

PPP loan forgiveness

(7,185

)

-

 

(7,185

)

Change in right-of-use asset

-

 

-

 

604

 

-

 

Other

-

 

163

 

-

 

198

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

(2,026

)

728

 

(4,433

)

6,034

 

Inventories

63

 

5,701

 

(5,958

)

2,681

 

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

1,483

 

(491

)

(77

)

316

 

Other long-term assets

(1,220

)

(312

)

(1,720

)

(519

)

Accounts payable

1,179

 

(2,923

)

(474

)

(1,004

)

Accrued liabilities

21

 

(3,187

)

10,220

 

(9,754

)

Extended warranty liabilities

(390

)

(105

)

(567

)

(339

)

Operating lease liabilities

33

 

-

 

(530

)

-

 

Deferred revenue

(334

)

(1,190

)

166

 

(2,443

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,565

 

(5,985

)

4,818

 

(17,951

)

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, equipment and software

(269

)

(205

)

(370

)

(435

)

Disposal of property and equipment

19

 

-

 

71

 

-

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable investments

-

 

4,100

 

-

 

10,900

 

Purchase of marketable investments

-

 

(12,237

)

-

 

(16,167

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(250

)

(8,342

)

(299

)

(5,702

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan

1,501

 

647

 

1,897

 

848

 

Proceeds from PPP loan

-

 

7,149

 

-

 

7,149

 

Proceeds from equity offering

-

 

26,496

 

-

 

26,496

 

Purchase of capped call

-

 

-

 

(16,134

)

-

 

Proceeds from issuance of Convertible notes

-

 

-

 

138,250

 

-

 

Payment of issuance costs of Convertible notes

-

 

-

 

(4,717

)

-

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(452

)

(883

)

(1,451

)

(3,117

)

Payments on finance lease obligations

(96

)

(197

)

(211

)

(380

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

953

 

33,212

 

117,634

 

30,996

 

 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,268

 

18,885

 

122,153

 

7,343

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

164,932

 

14,774

 

47,047

 

26,316

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 169,200

 

$ 33,659

 

$ 169,200

 

$ 33,659

 

CUTERA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands, except percentage data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

% Change

 

Six Months Ended

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021 Vs

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021 Vs

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

Revenue By Geography:
North America $

26,786

 

$

11,622

 

+130.5% $

49,084

 

$

26,995

 

+81.8%
Japan

17,421

 

8,517

 

+104.5%

33,976

 

15,679

 

+116.7%
Rest of World

14,382

 

6,230

 

+130.9%

25,197

 

15,934

 

+58.1%
Total Net Revenue $

58,589

 

$

26,369

 

+122.2% $

108,257

 

$

58,608

 

+84.7%
International as a percentage of total revenue

54.3

%

55.9

%

54.7

%

53.9

%

 
Revenue By Product Category:
Systems
- North America $

19,888

 

$

8,214

 

+142.1% $

36,673

 

$

18,596

 

+97.2%
- Rest of World (including Japan)

15,680

 

7,328

 

+114.0%

27,215

 

17,904

 

+52.0%
Total Systems

35,568

 

15,542

 

+128.9%

63,888

 

36,500

 

+75.0%
Consumables

4,432

 

1,425

 

+211.0%

7,357

 

3,958

 

+85.9%
Skincare

11,812

 

4,778

 

+147.2%

24,118

 

7,678

 

+214.1%
Total Products

51,812

 

21,745

 

+138.3%

95,363

 

48,136

 

+98.1%
 
Service

6,777

 

4,624

 

+46.6%

12,894

 

10,472

 

+23.1%
Total Net Revenue $

58,589

 

$

26,369

 

+122.2% $

108,257

 

$

58,608

 

+84.7%
 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Pre-tax Stock-Based Compensation Expense:
Cost of revenue $

434

$

743

$

578

$

1,033

Sales and marketing

522

1,251

1,243

1,970

Research and development

307

769

608

1,090

General and administrative

1,656

1,332

2,336

1,982

$

2,919

$

4,095

$

4,765

$

6,075

 
CUTERA, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
GAAP Depreciation
and
Amortization 		Stock-Based
Compensation 		ERP
Implementation cost 		Severance (RIF) Legal - Lutronic
Other Adjustments 		Non-GAAP GAAP Depreciation
and
Amortization 		Stock-Based
Compensation 		CRM and ERP
Implementation/
write-off 		Severance (RIF) Legal -Former CFO Settlement/Lutronic
Other Adjustments 		Non-GAAP
 
Net revenue

$ 58,589

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

$ 58,589

 

$ 26,369

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

$ 26,369

 

Cost of revenue

24,800

 

(138

)

(434

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

346

 

24,574

 

14,745

 

(136

)

(743

)

-

 

(132

)

-

 

-

 

13,734

 

Gross margin

33,789

 

138

 

434

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(346

)

34,015

 

11,624

 

136

 

743

 

-

 

132

 

-

 

-

 

12,635

 

Gross margin %

57.7

%

58.1

%

44.1

%

47.9

%

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

18,410

 

(600

)

(522

)

-

 

(638

)

-

 

-

 

16,650

 

11,035

 

(827

)

(1,251

)

-

 

(249

)

-

 

-

 

8,708

 

Research and development

4,850

 

(45

)

(307

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

4,498

 

2,991

 

(38

)

(769

)

-

 

(63

)

-

 

-

 

2,121

 

General and administrative

8,461

 

(21

)

(1,656

)

(407

)

-

 

(290

)

-

 

6,087

 

8,529

 

(29

)

(1,332

)

(729

)

(74

)

(1,018

)

-

 

5,347

 

Total operating expenses

31,721

 

(666

)

(2,485

)

(407

)

(638

)

(290

)

-

 

27,235

 

22,555

 

(894

)

(3,352

)

(729

)

(386

)

(1,018

)

-

 

16,176

 

Income (loss) from operations

2,068

 

804

 

2,919

 

407

 

638

 

290

 

(346

)

6,780

 

(10,931

)

1,030

 

4,095

 

729

 

518

 

1,018

 

-

 

(3,541

)

Interest and other income (expense), net
Amortization of debt issuance costs

(215

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(215

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Interest on Convertible notes

(778

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(778

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan

7,185

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(7,185

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Other expense

(392

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(392

)

3

 

3

 

Total interest and other income (expense), net

5,800

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(7,185

)

(1,385

)

3

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

3

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,868

 

804

 

2,919

 

407

 

638

 

290

 

(7,531

)

5,395

 

(10,928

)

1,030

 

4,095

 

729

 

518

 

1,018

 

-

 

(3,538

)

Provision for income taxes

122

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

122

 

466

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

2

 

468

 

Net income (loss)

$ 7,746

 

804

 

2,919

 

407

 

638

 

290

 

(7,531

)

$ 5,273

 

$ (11,394

)

1,030

 

4,095

 

729

 

518

 

1,018

 

(2

)

$ (4,006

)

 
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic

$ 0.43

 

$ 0.30

 

$ (0.67

)

$ (0.23

)

Diluted

$ 0.39

 

$ 0.28

 

$ (0.67

)

$ (0.23

)

 
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:
Basic

17,862

 

17,862

 

17,055

 

17,055

 

Diluted

22,453

 

22,453

 

17,055

 

17,055

 

 
 
 
 
Operating expenses as a % of net revenue GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP
Sales and marketing

31.4

%

28.4

%

41.8

%

33.0

%

Research and development

8.3

%

7.7

%

11.3

%

8.0

%

General and administrative

14.4

%

10.4

%

32.3

%

20.3

%

54.1

%

46.5

%

85.5

%

61.3

%

 
CUTERA, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
 
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
GAAP Depreciation
and
Amortization 		Stock-Based
Compensation 		CRM and ERP
Implementation cost 		Severance (RIF) Legal - Lutronic Other Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Depreciation
and
Amortization 		Stock-Based
Compensation 		CRM and ERP
Implementation/
write-off 		Severance (RIF) Legal -Former CFO Settlement/Lutronic Other Adjustments Non-GAAP
 
Net revenue

$ 108,257

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

$ 108,257

 

$ 58,608

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

$ 58,608

 

Cost of revenue

46,758

 

(300

)

(578

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

346

 

46,226

 

32,648

 

(277

)

(1,033

)

-

 

(132

)

-

 

-

 

31,206

 

Gross margin

61,499

 

300

 

578

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(346

)

62,031

 

25,960

 

277

 

1,033

 

-

 

132

 

-

 

-

 

27,402

 

Gross margin %

56.8

%

57.3

%

44.3

%

47

%

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

33,478

 

(1,278

)

(1,243

)

(182

)

(638

)

-

 

-

 

30,137

 

25,823

 

(1,698

)

(1,969

)

-

 

(249

)

-

 

-

 

21,908

 

Research and development

8,962

 

(84

)

(608

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

8,270

 

6,862

 

(76

)

(1,090

)

-

 

(63

)

-

 

-

 

5,633

 

General and administrative

15,826

 

(48

)

(2,336

)

(477

)

-

 

(691

)

-

 

12,274

 

16,336

 

(57

)

(1,982

)

(1,139

)

(74

)

(1,018

)

(324

)

11,742

 

Total operating expenses

58,266

 

(1,410

)

(4,187

)

(659

)

(638

)

(691

)

-

 

50,681

 

49,021

 

(1,830

)

(5,041

)

(1,139

)

(386

)

(1,018

)

(324

)

39,283

 

Income (loss) from operations

3,233

 

1,710

 

4,765

 

659

 

638

 

691

 

(346

)

11,350

 

(23,061

)

2,107

 

6,075

 

1,139

 

518

 

1,018

 

324

 

(11,880

)

Interest and other income (expense), net
Amortization of debt issuance costs

(267

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(267

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Interest on Convertible notes

(969

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(969

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan

7,185

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(7,185

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Other expense

(1,415

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(1,415

)

(204

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(204

)

Total interest and other income (expense), net

4,534

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(7,185

)

(2,651

)

(204

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(204

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,767

 

1,710

 

4,765

 

659

 

638

 

691

 

(7,531

)

8,699

 

(23,265

)

2,107

 

6,075

 

1,139

 

518

 

1,018

 

324

 

(12,084

)

Provision for income taxes

380

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

380

 

543

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

7

 

550

 

Net income (loss)

$ 7,387

 

1,710

 

4,765

 

659

 

638

 

691

 

(7,531

)

$ 8,319

 

$ (23,808

)

2,107

 

6,075

 

1,139

 

518

 

1,018

 

317

 

$ (12,634

)

 
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic

$ 0.41

 

$ 0.47

 

$ (1.51

)

$ (0.80

)

Diluted

$ 0.40

 

$ 0.44

 

$ (1.51

)

$ (0.80

)

 
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:
Basic

17,815

 

17,815

 

15,744

 

15,744

 

Diluted

20,855

 

20,855

 

15,744

 

15,744

 

 
 
 
 
Operating expenses as a % of net revenue GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP
Sales and marketing

30.9

%

27.9

%

44.1

%

37.4

%

Research and development

8.2

%

7.5

%

11.7

%

9.6

%

General and administrative

14.6

%

11.3

%

27.9

%

20.0

%

53.8

%

46.8

%

83.6

%

67.0

%

 
CUTERA, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
 
Net income

$ 7,746

 

$ 7,387

 

Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation

2,919

 

4,765

 

Depreciation and amortization

804

 

1,710

 

ERP implementation Cost

407

 

659

 

Severance (RIF)

638

 

638

 

Legal -Lutronic

290

 

691

 

Other adjustments

(346

)

(346

)

Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan

(7,185

)

(7,185

)

Interest and other expense, net

1,385

 

2,651

 

Provision for income taxes

122

 

380

 

Total adjustments

(966

)

3,963

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,780

 

$ 11,350

 

 

 

