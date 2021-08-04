Cutera, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Record Revenue and Issues 2021 Guidance
Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Revenue was $58.6 million, an increase of 122% from the prior-year period, driven by robust performance across the business, with strength in both capital equipment and recurring revenue
segments.
- Capital Equipment revenue of $35.6 million increased 129% over the prior-year period.
- Recurring revenue was $23.0 million, an increase of 113% over the prior-year period:
- Skin Care revenue of $11.8 million increased 147% over prior-year period;
- Consumable Product revenue of $4.4 million grew 211% over prior-year period, and
- Service revenue of $6.8 million increased 47% over prior-year period.
- Gross Margin was 57.7% for the quarter, an improvement of 13.6 points versus prior-year period, driven by further leverage of manufacturing volumes over a reduced fixed overhead expense base, resulting in the natural progression of our margin expansion efforts.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million in the period as compared to ($3.5) million in the prior-year period, a $10.3 million improvement over FY2020.
“I am proud of our team’s performance during the second quarter, as our focus on our Vital Few initiatives and operational execution aligned with improving trends in our end markets, resulting in solid financial performance across the board,” commented Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, Inc. “During the quarter, we saw steady global procedure volume growth, and we began to benefit from the early stages of increasing appetite for capital equipment purchases. We expect to deliver strong revenue performance in the latter half of the year, despite some slight and temporary deceleration from patient and practitioner vacations in 3Q21. We view a resumption of the historical practitioner vacation patterns in the third quarter favorably, as it reflects both restored customer confidence in the sustainability of patient traffic and proof of renewed financial health of the practice. Based upon the continuing recovery in our end markets, positive capital trends, and continued execution of our strategic priorities, we anticipate delivering steady performance in second half of 2021, with normal seasonal acceleration in the fourth quarter of 2021.”
2021 Outlook
Given improved volumes through the first half of the year and better visibility into the second half of the year, management is issuing full-year 2021 revenue guidance. Full-year 2021 revenue is expected to be in the range of $215 million to $221 million, an increase of 46% to 50% over 2020 and 18% to 22% over pre-COVID 2019 levels.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results and related matters today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Participating on the call will be Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer and Rohan Seth, Chief Financial Officer.
To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or + 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to the Conference Code: 13721584.
The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.
About Cutera, Inc.
Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has developed innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.
*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, in order to supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, management has disclosed certain non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income (loss) per diluted share. Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, customer relationship management (“CRM”) and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system costs, non-recurring legal and litigation costs, as well as the net tax impact of excluding these items. From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if the Company believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management. The Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential significant variability, limited visibility, unpredictability, or unique non-recurring nature of the items. Forward-looking non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan, customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning system costs, and non-recurring legal and litigation costs.
Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company’s ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter, and year to year, on a regular basis and for benchmarking against other similar companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income per diluted share exclude the following:
Non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation. The Company has excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to the Company's employees, the Company continues to evaluate its business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. The Company records stock-based compensation expense related to grants of options, employee stock purchase plan, and performance and restricted stock. Depending upon the size, timing and the terms of the grants, this expense may vary significantly but will recur in future periods. The Company believes that excluding stock-based compensation better allows for comparisons to its peer companies;
Depreciation and amortization. The Company has excluded depreciation and amortization expense in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges to current operations;
Executive and other non-recurring separation costs. We have excluded costs associated with the resignation of former Executive Officers in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We exclude these and other non-recurring employee separation costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses;
Customer Relationship Management. We have excluded CRM system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new CRM solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. We exclude these costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance;
Enterprise Resource Planning. We have excluded ERP system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new ERP solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. We exclude these costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance;
Non-recurring legal and litigation costs. We have excluded costs incurred related to third party litigation and disputes, that are of a non-recurring nature; and
Other Adjustments. We have excluded certain other amounts that we believe are non-recurring in nature. In the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a gain on the extinguishment of our PPP loan. This gain has been excluded from the calculation of our non-GAAP operating net income.
The Company believes that excluding all of the items above allows users of its financial statements to better review and assess both current and historical results of operations.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, Cutera’s plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, CFO and other senior leadership searches, product launches and performance, trends, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” “foresee” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cutera's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, the Registration Statement on Form S-,8 and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by Cutera.
All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Cutera undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Cutera's financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as discussed in this release, is preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment.
|CUTERA, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 169,200
|
|
$ 164,932
|
|
$ 47,047
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
25,903
|
|
24,151
|
|
21,962
|
|Inventories
|
34,591
|
|
34,578
|
|
28,508
|
|Other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
8,856
|
|
10,339
|
|
8,779
|
|Total current assets
|
238,550
|
|
234,000
|
|
106,296
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
2,148
|
|
2,373
|
|
2,299
|
|Deferred tax asset
|
592
|
|
598
|
|
643
|
|Goodwill
|
1,339
|
|
1,339
|
|
1,339
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
15,919
|
|
16,570
|
|
17,076
|
|Other long-term assets
|
5,615
|
|
4,853
|
|
5,080
|
|Total assets
|
$ 264,163
|
|
$ 259,733
|
|
$ 132,733
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$ 6,210
|
|
$ 5,031
|
|
$ 6,684
|
|Accrued liabilities
|
41,346
|
|
41,329
|
|
31,079
|
|Operating leases liabilities
|
2,422
|
|
2,351
|
|
2,260
|
|PPP loan payable
|
-
|
|
6,352
|
|
3,630
|
|Extended warranty liabilities
|
649
|
|
1,039
|
|
1,216
|
|Deferred revenue
|
9,695
|
|
10,019
|
|
9,489
|
|Total current liabilities
|
60,322
|
|
66,121
|
|
54,358
|
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|
1,708
|
|
1,718
|
|
1,748
|
|PPP loan payable, net of current portion
|
-
|
|
851
|
|
3,555
|
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
14,705
|
|
15,394
|
|
15,950
|
|Convertible notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|
133,800
|
|
133,585
|
|
-
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
285
|
|
434
|
|
242
|
|Total liabilities
|
210,820
|
|
218,103
|
|
75,853
|
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|
18
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
106,173
|
|
102,206
|
|
117,097
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
(52,848
|
)
|
(60,594
|
)
|
(60,235
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
53,343
|
|
41,630
|
|
56,880
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 264,163
|
|
$ 259,733
|
|
$ 132,733
|
|
CUTERA, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|Products
|$
|
51,811
|
|$
|
21,745
|
|$
|
95,362
|
|$
|
48,136
|
|Service
|
6,778
|
|
4,624
|
|
12,895
|
|
10,472
|
|Total net revenue
|
58,589
|
|
26,369
|
|
108,257
|
|
58,608
|
|Products
|
20,892
|
|
12,206
|
|
39,224
|
|
26,309
|
|Service
|
3,908
|
|
2,539
|
|
7,534
|
|
6,339
|
|Total cost of revenue
|
24,800
|
|
14,745
|
|
46,758
|
|
32,648
|
|Gross margin
|
33,789
|
|
11,624
|
|
61,499
|
|
25,960
|
|Gross margin %
|
57.7
|
%
|
44.1
|
%
|
56.8
|
%
|
44.3
|
%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|
18,410
|
|
11,035
|
|
33,478
|
|
25,823
|
|Research and development
|
4,850
|
|
2,991
|
|
8,962
|
|
6,862
|
|General and administrative
|
8,461
|
|
8,529
|
|
15,826
|
|
16,336
|
|Total operating expenses
|
31,721
|
|
22,555
|
|
58,266
|
|
49,021
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
2,068
|
|
(10,931
|
)
|
3,233
|
|
(23,061
|
)
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
(215
|
)
|
-
|
|
(267
|
)
|
-
|
|Interest on Convertible notes
|
(778
|
)
|
-
|
|
(969
|
)
|
-
|
|Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan
|
7,185
|
|
-
|
|
7,185
|
|
-
|
|Other income (expense), net
|
(392
|
)
|
3
|
|
(1,415
|
)
|
(204
|
)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
7,868
|
|
(10,928
|
)
|
7,767
|
|
(23,265
|
)
|Income tax expense
|
122
|
|
466
|
|
380
|
|
543
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|
7,746
|
|$
|
(11,394
|
)
|$
|
7,387
|
|$
|
(23,808
|
)
|Net Income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|
0.43
|
|$
|
(0.67
|
)
|$
|
0.41
|
|$
|
(1.51
|
)
|Diluted
|$
|
0.39
|
|$
|
(0.67
|
)
|$
|
0.40
|
|$
|
(1.51
|
)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:
|Basic
|
17,862
|
|
17,055
|
|
17,815
|
|
15,744
|
|Diluted
|
22,453
|
|
17,055
|
|
20,855
|
|
15,744
|
|
CUTERA, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended, June 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|
$ 7,746
|
|
$ (11,394
|
)
|
$ 7,387
|
|
$ (23,808
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|
2,919
|
|
4,095
|
|
4,765
|
|
6,075
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
346
|
|
355
|
|
707
|
|
715
|
|Amortization of contract acquisition costs
|
458
|
|
675
|
|
1,003
|
|
1,392
|
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
215
|
|
-
|
|
267
|
|
-
|
|Impairment of capitalized cloud computing costs
|
-
|
|
805
|
|
182
|
|
805
|
|Change in deferred tax asset
|
6
|
|
(11
|
)
|
51
|
|
4
|
|Provision for credit losses
|
274
|
|
1,106
|
|
492
|
|
1,696
|
|Loss on sale of Property and Equipment
|
(23
|
)
|
-
|
|
(82
|
)
|
-
|
|PPP loan forgiveness
|
(7,185
|
)
|
-
|
|
(7,185
|
)
|Change in right-of-use asset
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
604
|
|
-
|
|Other
|
-
|
|
163
|
|
-
|
|
198
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|
(2,026
|
)
|
728
|
|
(4,433
|
)
|
6,034
|
|Inventories
|
63
|
|
5,701
|
|
(5,958
|
)
|
2,681
|
|Other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
1,483
|
|
(491
|
)
|
(77
|
)
|
316
|
|Other long-term assets
|
(1,220
|
)
|
(312
|
)
|
(1,720
|
)
|
(519
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
1,179
|
|
(2,923
|
)
|
(474
|
)
|
(1,004
|
)
|Accrued liabilities
|
21
|
|
(3,187
|
)
|
10,220
|
|
(9,754
|
)
|Extended warranty liabilities
|
(390
|
)
|
(105
|
)
|
(567
|
)
|
(339
|
)
|Operating lease liabilities
|
33
|
|
-
|
|
(530
|
)
|
-
|
|Deferred revenue
|
(334
|
)
|
(1,190
|
)
|
166
|
|
(2,443
|
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
3,565
|
|
(5,985
|
)
|
4,818
|
|
(17,951
|
)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of property, equipment and software
|
(269
|
)
|
(205
|
)
|
(370
|
)
|
(435
|
)
|Disposal of property and equipment
|
19
|
|
-
|
|
71
|
|
-
|
|Proceeds from sales of marketable investments
|
-
|
|
4,100
|
|
-
|
|
10,900
|
|Purchase of marketable investments
|
-
|
|
(12,237
|
)
|
-
|
|
(16,167
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
(250
|
)
|
(8,342
|
)
|
(299
|
)
|
(5,702
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan
|
1,501
|
|
647
|
|
1,897
|
|
848
|
|Proceeds from PPP loan
|
-
|
|
7,149
|
|
-
|
|
7,149
|
|Proceeds from equity offering
|
-
|
|
26,496
|
|
-
|
|
26,496
|
|Purchase of capped call
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(16,134
|
)
|
-
|
|Proceeds from issuance of Convertible notes
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
138,250
|
|
-
|
|Payment of issuance costs of Convertible notes
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4,717
|
)
|
-
|
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
(452
|
)
|
(883
|
)
|
(1,451
|
)
|
(3,117
|
)
|Payments on finance lease obligations
|
(96
|
)
|
(197
|
)
|
(211
|
)
|
(380
|
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
953
|
|
33,212
|
|
117,634
|
|
30,996
|
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
4,268
|
|
18,885
|
|
122,153
|
|
7,343
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
164,932
|
|
14,774
|
|
47,047
|
|
26,316
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 169,200
|
|
$ 33,659
|
|
$ 169,200
|
|
$ 33,659
|
|
CUTERA, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(in thousands, except percentage data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
% Change
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021 Vs
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021 Vs
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|Revenue By Geography:
|North America
|$
|
26,786
|
|$
|
11,622
|
|+130.5%
|$
|
49,084
|
|$
|
26,995
|
|+81.8%
|Japan
|
17,421
|
|
8,517
|
|+104.5%
|
33,976
|
|
15,679
|
|+116.7%
|Rest of World
|
14,382
|
|
6,230
|
|+130.9%
|
25,197
|
|
15,934
|
|+58.1%
|Total Net Revenue
|$
|
58,589
|
|$
|
26,369
|
|+122.2%
|$
|
108,257
|
|$
|
58,608
|
|+84.7%
|International as a percentage of total revenue
|
54.3
|
%
|
55.9
|
%
|
54.7
|
%
|
53.9
|
%
|Revenue By Product Category:
|Systems
|- North America
|$
|
19,888
|
|$
|
8,214
|
|+142.1%
|$
|
36,673
|
|$
|
18,596
|
|+97.2%
|- Rest of World (including Japan)
|
15,680
|
|
7,328
|
|+114.0%
|
27,215
|
|
17,904
|
|+52.0%
|Total Systems
|
35,568
|
|
15,542
|
|+128.9%
|
63,888
|
|
36,500
|
|+75.0%
|Consumables
|
4,432
|
|
1,425
|
|+211.0%
|
7,357
|
|
3,958
|
|+85.9%
|Skincare
|
11,812
|
|
4,778
|
|+147.2%
|
24,118
|
|
7,678
|
|+214.1%
|Total Products
|
51,812
|
|
21,745
|
|+138.3%
|
95,363
|
|
48,136
|
|+98.1%
|Service
|
6,777
|
|
4,624
|
|+46.6%
|
12,894
|
|
10,472
|
|+23.1%
|Total Net Revenue
|$
|
58,589
|
|$
|
26,369
|
|+122.2%
|$
|
108,257
|
|$
|
58,608
|
|+84.7%
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Pre-tax Stock-Based Compensation Expense:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|
434
|$
|
743
|$
|
578
|$
|
1,033
|Sales and marketing
|
522
|
1,251
|
1,243
|
1,970
|Research and development
|
307
|
769
|
608
|
1,090
|General and administrative
|
1,656
|
1,332
|
2,336
|
1,982
|$
|
2,919
|$
|
4,095
|$
|
4,765
|$
|
6,075
|CUTERA, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|GAAP
|
Depreciation
and
Amortization
|
Stock-Based
Compensation
|
ERP
Implementation cost
|Severance (RIF)
|Legal - Lutronic
|
Other Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|
Depreciation
and
Amortization
|
Stock-Based
Compensation
|
CRM and ERP
Implementation/
write-off
|Severance (RIF)
|Legal -Former CFO Settlement/Lutronic
|
Other Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Net revenue
|
$ 58,589
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
$ 58,589
|
|
$ 26,369
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
$ 26,369
|
|Cost of revenue
|
24,800
|
|
(138
|
)
|
(434
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
346
|
|
24,574
|
|
14,745
|
|
(136
|
)
|
(743
|
)
|
-
|
|
(132
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
13,734
|
|Gross margin
|
33,789
|
|
138
|
|
434
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(346
|
)
|
34,015
|
|
11,624
|
|
136
|
|
743
|
|
-
|
|
132
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
12,635
|
|Gross margin %
|
57.7
|
%
|
58.1
|
%
|
44.1
|
%
|
47.9
|
%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|
18,410
|
|
(600
|
)
|
(522
|
)
|
-
|
|
(638
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
16,650
|
|
11,035
|
|
(827
|
)
|
(1,251
|
)
|
-
|
|
(249
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
8,708
|
|Research and development
|
4,850
|
|
(45
|
)
|
(307
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,498
|
|
2,991
|
|
(38
|
)
|
(769
|
)
|
-
|
|
(63
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,121
|
|General and administrative
|
8,461
|
|
(21
|
)
|
(1,656
|
)
|
(407
|
)
|
-
|
|
(290
|
)
|
-
|
|
6,087
|
|
8,529
|
|
(29
|
)
|
(1,332
|
)
|
(729
|
)
|
(74
|
)
|
(1,018
|
)
|
-
|
|
5,347
|
|Total operating expenses
|
31,721
|
|
(666
|
)
|
(2,485
|
)
|
(407
|
)
|
(638
|
)
|
(290
|
)
|
-
|
|
27,235
|
|
22,555
|
|
(894
|
)
|
(3,352
|
)
|
(729
|
)
|
(386
|
)
|
(1,018
|
)
|
-
|
|
16,176
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
2,068
|
|
804
|
|
2,919
|
|
407
|
|
638
|
|
290
|
|
(346
|
)
|
6,780
|
|
(10,931
|
)
|
1,030
|
|
4,095
|
|
729
|
|
518
|
|
1,018
|
|
-
|
|
(3,541
|
)
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
(215
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(215
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Interest on Convertible notes
|
(778
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(778
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan
|
7,185
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7,185
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Other expense
|
(392
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(392
|
)
|
3
|
|
3
|
|Total interest and other income (expense), net
|
5,800
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7,185
|
)
|
(1,385
|
)
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
7,868
|
|
804
|
|
2,919
|
|
407
|
|
638
|
|
290
|
|
(7,531
|
)
|
5,395
|
|
(10,928
|
)
|
1,030
|
|
4,095
|
|
729
|
|
518
|
|
1,018
|
|
-
|
|
(3,538
|
)
|Provision for income taxes
|
122
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
122
|
|
466
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
468
|
|Net income (loss)
|
$ 7,746
|
|
804
|
|
2,919
|
|
407
|
|
638
|
|
290
|
|
(7,531
|
)
|
$ 5,273
|
|
$ (11,394
|
)
|
1,030
|
|
4,095
|
|
729
|
|
518
|
|
1,018
|
|
(2
|
)
|
$ (4,006
|
)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 0.30
|
|
$ (0.67
|
)
|
$ (0.23
|
)
|Diluted
|
$ 0.39
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ (0.67
|
)
|
$ (0.23
|
)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:
|Basic
|
17,862
|
|
17,862
|
|
17,055
|
|
17,055
|
|Diluted
|
22,453
|
|
22,453
|
|
17,055
|
|
17,055
|
|Operating expenses as a % of net revenue
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Sales and marketing
|
31.4
|
%
|
28.4
|
%
|
41.8
|
%
|
33.0
|
%
|Research and development
|
8.3
|
%
|
7.7
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
8.0
|
%
|General and administrative
|
14.4
|
%
|
10.4
|
%
|
32.3
|
%
|
20.3
|
%
|
54.1
|
%
|
46.5
|
%
|
85.5
|
%
|
61.3
|
%
|CUTERA, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|GAAP
|
Depreciation
and
Amortization
|
Stock-Based
Compensation
|
CRM and ERP
Implementation cost
|Severance (RIF)
|Legal - Lutronic
|Other Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|
Depreciation
and
Amortization
|
Stock-Based
Compensation
|
CRM and ERP
Implementation/
write-off
|Severance (RIF)
|Legal -Former CFO Settlement/Lutronic
|Other Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Net revenue
|
$ 108,257
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
$ 108,257
|
|
$ 58,608
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
$ 58,608
|
|Cost of revenue
|
46,758
|
|
(300
|
)
|
(578
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
346
|
|
46,226
|
|
32,648
|
|
(277
|
)
|
(1,033
|
)
|
-
|
|
(132
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
31,206
|
|Gross margin
|
61,499
|
|
300
|
|
578
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(346
|
)
|
62,031
|
|
25,960
|
|
277
|
|
1,033
|
|
-
|
|
132
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
27,402
|
|Gross margin %
|
56.8
|
%
|
57.3
|
%
|
44.3
|
%
|
47
|
%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|
33,478
|
|
(1,278
|
)
|
(1,243
|
)
|
(182
|
)
|
(638
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
30,137
|
|
25,823
|
|
(1,698
|
)
|
(1,969
|
)
|
-
|
|
(249
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
21,908
|
|Research and development
|
8,962
|
|
(84
|
)
|
(608
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
8,270
|
|
6,862
|
|
(76
|
)
|
(1,090
|
)
|
-
|
|
(63
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,633
|
|General and administrative
|
15,826
|
|
(48
|
)
|
(2,336
|
)
|
(477
|
)
|
-
|
|
(691
|
)
|
-
|
|
12,274
|
|
16,336
|
|
(57
|
)
|
(1,982
|
)
|
(1,139
|
)
|
(74
|
)
|
(1,018
|
)
|
(324
|
)
|
11,742
|
|Total operating expenses
|
58,266
|
|
(1,410
|
)
|
(4,187
|
)
|
(659
|
)
|
(638
|
)
|
(691
|
)
|
-
|
|
50,681
|
|
49,021
|
|
(1,830
|
)
|
(5,041
|
)
|
(1,139
|
)
|
(386
|
)
|
(1,018
|
)
|
(324
|
)
|
39,283
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
3,233
|
|
1,710
|
|
4,765
|
|
659
|
|
638
|
|
691
|
|
(346
|
)
|
11,350
|
|
(23,061
|
)
|
2,107
|
|
6,075
|
|
1,139
|
|
518
|
|
1,018
|
|
324
|
|
(11,880
|
)
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
(267
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(267
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Interest on Convertible notes
|
(969
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(969
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan
|
7,185
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7,185
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Other expense
|
(1,415
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,415
|
)
|
(204
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(204
|
)
|Total interest and other income (expense), net
|
4,534
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7,185
|
)
|
(2,651
|
)
|
(204
|
)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(204
|
)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
7,767
|
|
1,710
|
|
4,765
|
|
659
|
|
638
|
|
691
|
|
(7,531
|
)
|
8,699
|
|
(23,265
|
)
|
2,107
|
|
6,075
|
|
1,139
|
|
518
|
|
1,018
|
|
324
|
|
(12,084
|
)
|Provision for income taxes
|
380
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
380
|
|
543
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
550
|
|Net income (loss)
|
$ 7,387
|
|
1,710
|
|
4,765
|
|
659
|
|
638
|
|
691
|
|
(7,531
|
)
|
$ 8,319
|
|
$ (23,808
|
)
|
2,107
|
|
6,075
|
|
1,139
|
|
518
|
|
1,018
|
|
317
|
|
$ (12,634
|
)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.47
|
|
$ (1.51
|
)
|
$ (0.80
|
)
|Diluted
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.44
|
|
$ (1.51
|
)
|
$ (0.80
|
)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:
|Basic
|
17,815
|
|
17,815
|
|
15,744
|
|
15,744
|
|Diluted
|
20,855
|
|
20,855
|
|
15,744
|
|
15,744
|
|Operating expenses as a % of net revenue
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Sales and marketing
|
30.9
|
%
|
27.9
|
%
|
44.1
|
%
|
37.4
|
%
|Research and development
|
8.2
|
%
|
7.5
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
9.6
|
%
|General and administrative
|
14.6
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
27.9
|
%
|
20.0
|
%
|
53.8
|
%
|
46.8
|
%
|
83.6
|
%
|
67.0
|
%
|CUTERA, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|Net income
|
$ 7,746
|
|
$ 7,387
|
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|
2,919
|
|
4,765
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
804
|
|
1,710
|
|ERP implementation Cost
|
407
|
|
659
|
|Severance (RIF)
|
638
|
|
638
|
|Legal -Lutronic
|
290
|
|
691
|
|Other adjustments
|
(346
|
)
|
(346
|
)
|Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan
|
(7,185
|
)
|
(7,185
|
)
|Interest and other expense, net
|
1,385
|
|
2,651
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
122
|
|
380
|
|Total adjustments
|
(966
|
)
|
3,963
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 6,780
|
|
$ 11,350
|
