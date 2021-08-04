Western Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

"I am extremely proud of the outstanding execution our team exhibited as we achieved another quarter of strong revenue, gross margin and EPS results above expectations,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “Throughout this fiscal year, we successfully delivered both flash and hard drive innovations that are essential building blocks in the acceleration of the data economy. This innovation, combined with our broad channels to market, diverse end market exposure and improved operational efficiency, enabled us to successfully navigate through the pandemic and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities. We believe we have the right foundation for success - the right products, the right customer base, and the unique ability to address two very large and growing markets."

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q/Q Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $4,920 $4,137 up 19% $4,920 $4,137 up 19% Gross Margin 31.8% 26.4% up 5.4 ppt 32.9% 27.7% up 5.2 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $891 $774 up 15% $790 $732 up 8% Operating Income ($M) $675 $317 up 113% $828 $412 up 101% Net Income ($M) $622 $197 up 216% $680 $318 up 114% Earnings Per Share $1.97 $0.63 up 214% $2.16 $1.02 up 112%

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Y/Y Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $4,920 $4,287 up 15% $4,920 $4,287 up 15% Gross Margin 31.8% 25.3% up 6.5 ppt 32.9% 28.9% up 4.0 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $891 $822 up 8% $790 $713 up 11% Operating Income ($M) $675 $261 up 159% $828 $527 up 57% Net Income ($M) $622 $148 up 320% $680 $369 up 84% Earnings Per Share $1.97 $0.49 up 302% $2.16 $1.23 up 76%

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP 2021 2020 Y/Y 2021 2020 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $16,922 $16,736 up 1% $16,922 $16,736 up 1% Gross Margin 26.7% 22.6% up 4.1 ppt 28.6% 26.9% up 1.7 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $3,301 $3,446 down 4% $2,926 $2,983 down 2% Operating Income (Loss) ($M) $1,220 $335 up 264% $1,906 $1,522 up 25% Net Income (Loss) ($M) $821 ($250) * $1,406 $914 up 54% Earnings Per Share $2.66 ($0.84) * $4.55 $3.04 up 50% *not a meaningful figure

Key End Market Summary

Revenue ($M) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q/Q Q4 2020 Y/Y 2021 2020 Y/Y Client Devices $2,166 $2,012 up 8% $1,916 up 13% $8,255 $7,160 up 15% Data Center Devices & Solutions $1,777 $1,237 up 44% $1,684 up 6% $4,950 $6,228 down 21% Client Solutions $977 $888 up 10% $687 up 42% $3,717 $3,348 up 11% Total Revenue $4,920 $4,137 up 19% $4,287 up 15% $16,922 $16,736 up 1%

In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, Western Digital’s revenue increased 19% quarter-over-quarter and 15% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. The company’s improving execution and unique ability to shift bits across broad routes to diverse markets enabled growth in revenue and gross margin and drove strong free cash flow.

Client Devices experienced broad-based strength across nearly every product category on a sequential basis. Contributing to this momentum was better than expected demand for notebook and desktop HDDs, as well as flash-based solutions. In addition, there was robust demand for gaming, smart video, automotive, and industrial applications.

In Data Center Devices & Solutions, Western Digital achieved a record shipment of over 104 exabytes in capacity enterprise hard drives, highlighting the importance of these products to datacenter customers. The 18-terabyte energy-assisted hard drive was the leading capacity point and comprised nearly half of Western Digital’s capacity enterprise shipments. Enterprise SSD demand strengthened as the company completed a qualification at another cloud titan and is now ramping the product more broadly.

Client Solutions experienced greater than seasonal demand resulting in sequential growth for both HDD and flash-based solutions. Despite the uneven reopening of economies around the world, the company was able to drive growth in both revenue and gross margin due to the breadth of its portfolio and many routes to market.

Business Outlook for Fiscal First Quarter of 2022

Three Months Ending October 1, 2021 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $4.90 - $5.10 $4.90 - $5.10 Gross margin 32.0% - 34.0% 33.0% - 35.0% Operating expenses ($M) $865 - $895 $755 - $785 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~$80 ~$70 Tax rate N/A 11-12 % (2) Diluted earnings per share N/A $2.25 - $2.55 Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~317 ~317

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, totaling approximately $40 million to $60 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation expense; and employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, totaling approximately $100 million to $120 million. The company's non-GAAP interest and other expense guidance excludes approximately $10 million of convertible debt activity. In the aggregate, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $150 million to $190 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, net and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, interest and other expense, tax rate and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) The non-GAAP tax rate provided is based on a percentage of non-GAAP pre-tax income. Due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our non-GAAP net income and because our tax rate is based on an estimated forecasted annual GAAP tax rate, our estimated non-GAAP tax rate may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax rates.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,370 $ 3,048 Accounts receivable, net 2,257 2,379 Inventories 3,616 3,070 Other current assets 514 551 Total current assets 9,757 9,048 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,188 2,854 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,586 1,875 Goodwill 10,066 10,067 Other intangible assets, net 442 941 Other non-current assets 1,093 877 Total assets $ 26,132 $ 25,662 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,934 $ 1,945 Accounts payable to related parties 398 407 Accrued expenses 1,653 1,296 Accrued compensation 634 472 Current portion of long-term debt 251 286 Total current liabilities 4,870 4,406 Long-term debt 8,474 9,289 Other liabilities 2,067 2,416 Total liabilities 15,411 16,111 Total shareholders’ equity 10,721 9,551 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 26,132 $ 25,662

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Years Ended July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 Revenue, net $ 4,920 $ 4,287 $ 16,922 $ 16,736 Cost of revenue 3,354 3,204 12,401 12,955 Gross profit 1,566 1,083 4,521 3,781 Operating expenses: Research and development 598 546 2,243 2,261 Selling, general and administrative 297 269 1,105 1,153 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (4 ) 7 (47 ) 32 Total operating expenses 891 822 3,301 3,446 Operating income 675 261 1,220 335 Interest and other expense, net (79 ) (76 ) (293 ) (381 ) Income (loss) before taxes 596 185 927 (46 ) Income tax expense (26 ) 37 106 204 Net income (loss) $ 622 $ 148 $ 821 $ (250 ) Income (loss) per common share Basic $ 2.03 $ 0.49 $ 2.69 $ (0.84 ) Diluted $ 1.97 $ 0.49 $ 2.66 $ (0.84 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 307 300 305 298 Diluted 315 301 309 298

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Years Ended July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 622 $ 148 $ 821 $ (250 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 251 377 1,212 1,566 Stock-based compensation 79 76 318 308 Deferred income taxes (201 ) (29 ) (242 ) (82 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (5 ) 2 (70 ) (7 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 10 10 40 40 Other non-cash operating activities, net 20 14 (6 ) 6 Changes in: Accounts receivable, net (353 ) (401 ) 121 (1,175 ) Inventories 67 21 (546 ) 200 Accounts payable 150 61 11 192 Accounts payable to related parties 1 9 (9 ) 75 Accrued expenses 101 (147 ) 352 184 Accrued compensation 140 37 162 124 Other assets and liabilities, net 112 (6 ) (266 ) (357 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 994 172 1,898 824 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (304 ) (215 ) (1,003 ) (647 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — — (22 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 102 304 231 931 Strategic Investments and Other, net (1 ) (3 ) 7 16 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (203 ) 86 (765 ) 278 Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net 58 59 78 69 Dividends paid to shareholders — (150 ) — (595 ) Repayment of debt (213 ) (63 ) (886 ) (982 ) Other — — (9 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (155 ) (154 ) (817 ) (1,508 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash — 1 6 (1 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 636 105 322 (407 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,734 2,943 3,048 3,455 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,370 $ 3,048 $ 3,370 $ 3,048

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 GAAP cost of revenue $ 3,354 $ 3,204 $ 12,401 $ 12,955 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (38 ) (144 ) (331 ) (610 ) Stock-based compensation expense (14 ) (13 ) (55 ) (51 ) Charges related to cost saving initiatives — — — (3 ) Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery — — 75 (68 ) Other — — — 8 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 3,302 $ 3,047 $ 12,090 $ 12,231 GAAP gross profit $ 1,566 $ 1,083 $ 4,521 $ 3,781 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 38 144 331 610 Stock-based compensation expense 14 13 55 51 Charges related to cost saving initiatives — — — 3 Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery — — (75 ) 68 Other — — — (8 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,618 $ 1,240 $ 4,832 $ 4,505 GAAP operating expenses $ 891 $ 822 $ 3,301 $ 3,446 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (38 ) (39 ) (155 ) (159 ) Stock-based compensation expense (65 ) (63 ) (263 ) (257 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 4 (7 ) 47 (32 ) Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions — — — (9 ) Charges related to cost saving initiatives (2 ) — (3 ) (6 ) Other — — (1 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 790 $ 713 $ 2,926 $ 2,983 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 675 $ 261 $ 1,220 $ 335 Cost of revenue adjustments 52 157 311 724 Operating expense adjustments 101 109 375 463 Non-GAAP operating income $ 828 $ 527 $ 1,906 $ 1,522 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (79 ) $ (76 ) $ (293 ) $ (381 ) Convertible debt activity 7 7 28 28 Other (7 ) (4 ) (17 ) 9 Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (79 ) $ (73 ) $ (282 ) $ (344 ) GAAP income tax expense $ (26 ) $ 37 $ 106 $ 204 Income tax adjustments 95 48 112 60 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 69 $ 85 $ 218 $ 264

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 622 $ 148 $ 821 $ (250 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 76 183 486 769 Stock-based compensation expense 79 76 318 308 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (4 ) 7 (47 ) 32 Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions — — — 9 Charges related to cost saving initiatives 2 — 3 9 Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery — — (75 ) 68 Convertible debt activity 7 7 28 28 Other (7 ) (4 ) (16 ) 1 Income tax adjustments (95 ) (48 ) (112 ) (60 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 680 $ 369 $ 1,406 $ 914 Diluted income (loss) per common share GAAP $ 1.97 $ 0.49 $ 2.66 $ (0.84 ) Non-GAAP $ 2.16 $ 1.23 $ 4.55 $ 3.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 315 301 309 298 Non-GAAP 315 301 309 301 Cash flows Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 994 $ 172 $ 1,898 $ 824 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (304 ) (215 ) (1,003 ) (647 ) Activity related to flash ventures, net 102 304 231 931 Free cash flow $ 792 $ 261 $ 1,126 $ 1,108

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income; non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; non-GAAP income tax expense; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP diluted income per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, charges related to acquisitions and dispositions, charges related to cost saving initiatives, charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery, convertible debt activity, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company's results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company's performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company incurs expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets over their economic lives. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the company's acquisitions and any related impairment charges.

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company's control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company's peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results.

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges. From time-to-time, in order to realign the company's operations with anticipated market demand or to achieve cost synergies from the integration of acquisitions, the company may terminate employees and/or restructure its operations. From time-to-time, the company may also incur charges from the impairment of intangible assets and other long-lived assets. In addition, the company may record credits related to gains upon sale of property due to restructuring or reversals of charges recorded in prior periods. These charges or credits are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Charges related to acquisitions and dispositions. In connection with the company's business combinations or dispositions, the company incurs expenses which it would not have otherwise incurred as part of its business operations. These expenses include third-party professional service and legal fees, third-party integration services, severance costs, non-cash adjustments to the fair value of acquired inventory, contract termination costs, and retention bonuses. The company may also experience other accounting impacts in connection with these transactions. These charges and impacts are related to acquisitions and dispositions, are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Charges related to cost saving initiatives. In connection with the transformation of the company's business, the company incurred charges related to cost saving initiatives which do not qualify for special accounting treatment as exit or disposal activities. These charges, which the company believes are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business, primarily relate to costs associated with rationalizing the company's channel partners or vendors, transforming the company's information systems infrastructure, integrating the company's product roadmap, and accelerated depreciation of assets.

Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery. In June 2019, an unexpected power outage incident occurred at the flash-based memory manufacturing facilities operated through the company's joint venture with Kioxia Corporation in Yokkaichi, Japan. The power outage incident resulted in costs associated with the repair of damaged tools and the write-off of damaged inventory and unabsorbed manufacturing overhead costs which are expensed as incurred. During fiscal year 2021, the company received recoveries of these losses from its insurance carriers. These charges and recoveries are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes these charges or recoveries are not part of the ongoing production operation of its business.

Convertible debt activity. The company excludes non-cash economic interest expense associated with its convertible notes. These charges do not reflect the company's operating results, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Other adjustments. From time-to-time, the company incurs charges or gains that the company believes are not a part of the ongoing operation of its business. The resulting expense or benefit is inconsistent in amount and frequency.

Income tax adjustments. Income tax adjustments include the difference between income taxes based on a forecasted annual non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate as a result of the timing of certain non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. The income tax adjustments also include adjustments to estimates related to the current status of the rules and regulations governing the transition to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These adjustments are excluded because the company believes that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its ongoing business.

Additionally, free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and the activity related to Flash Ventures, net. The company considers free cash flow generated in any period to be a useful indicator of cash that is available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the company's business, making strategic acquisitions, repaying debt and strengthening the balance sheet.

