Aerie Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

“Our second quarter 2021 results reflect nearly 51 percent growth in net revenues and 31 percent growth in bottle volumes for our U.S. glaucoma franchise compared to the second quarter of 2020. Our net revenue per bottle remained stable at $89 in the second quarter of 2021, with a year over year increase of $11 per bottle, primarily due to renegotiated wholesaler fees. We ended the second quarter with $188 million in cash and investments and our net cash used in operations for the quarter amounted to $20 million, compared to $23 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting stronger revenues and continued well-controlled operating expenses. While we are not currently providing full year 2021 financial guidance due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding the impact of the pandemic on ophthalmic practices, we continue to remain comfortable with current analyst consensus estimates,” said Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Anido added, “We continue to make significant progress with our pipeline. Later in the third-quarter of 2021 we expect to read out the topline data from the COMET-1 Phase 2b clinical trial of AR-15512, our dry eye product candidate. We continue discussions with both the FDA and EMA to finalize a Phase 3 strategy for our sustained-release retinal implant, AR-1105, and expect to begin Phase 3 activities by year-end of 2021. Our IND-enabling preclinical studies are underway for our newest pipeline addition, the preclinical ROCK inhibitor-linked steroid, AR-6121, for post-op inflammation. Our plans for a second-half 2022 IND filing for the axitinib sustained-release retinal implant candidate, AR-14034 SR, remain on track. From a globalization perspective, the first Phase 3 trial for Rhopressa in Japan is fully enrolled and we expect the Phase 3 trial to be completed by the end of 2021 with topline results to be reported shortly thereafter. We continue discussions with potential collaborators to commercialize our glaucoma products in Europe and still expect to announce a new collaboration by year-end 2021.”

U.S. Glaucoma Franchise Highlights

Rhopressa and Rocklatan generated second quarter 2021 net revenues of $27.2 million, equivalent to an average of $89 per bottle. Shipments to wholesalers totaled 306,000 bottles during the second quarter of 2021. Rhopressa currently has market access for 92 percent of lives covered under Medicare Part D plans and commercial coverage for 77 percent of covered lives. Rocklatan has market access for 74 percent of Medicare Part D lives and an additional 10 percent of remaining Medicare Part D lives with affordable access through U.S. government funded Low Income Subsidy programs through which co-pays are less than $10 per month. Commercial coverage for Rocklatan represents 75 percent of covered lives. Commercial coverage shows a decline due to unemployment remaining higher than pre-pandemic levels as well as commercial payors seeking money-saving opportunities such as moving to generic-only formulary configurations. Aerie’s commercial business accounted for 24 percent of the Company’s total revenue during the second quarter of 2021, having consistently decreased since launch.

Pipeline and Globalization Highlights

Aerie expects to report topline results for COMET-1, Aerie’s Phase 2b clinical trial for its dry eye product candidate, AR-15512, in the third quarter of 2021. The study, which was initiated in October 2020 and fully enrolled in April 2021, is powered as a Phase 3 clinical trial.

The first Phase 3 clinical trial for Rhopressa in Japan began in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is now fully enrolled. Aerie expects the Phase 3 trial to be completed by the end of 2021 with topline results to be reported shortly thereafter.

Discussions with potential collaborators in Europe and potentially beyond are ongoing and we expect to announce a new collaboration agreement by year-end 2021.

Investigational New Drug Application (IND)-enabling preclinical studies are underway for AR-6121, a ROCK inhibitor-linked steroid. Aerie expects to file the IND application for AR-6121 in the second half of 2022.

IND-enabling preclinical studies are ongoing for AR-14034 SR, a sustained-release implant containing the pan-VEGF inhibitor axitinib formulated in a unique bio-erodible polymer blend using Aerie’s exclusive PRINT technology. Aerie expects to file the IND application for AR-14034 SR in the second half of 2022.

The first-in-human clinical trial for AR-13503 SR (Rho kinase and protein kinase C inhibitor sustained-release implant), continues to progress. Aerie currently expects to complete the dose escalation safety evaluation with the current implant design in the first quarter of 2022.

Corporate Update

Following the resignation of Richard J. Rubino, Chief Financial Officer at Aerie, effective July 30, 2021, Aerie has appointed Christopher Staten, Aerie’s Vice President of Finance, as interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Staten’s appointment is effective from July 30, 2021 and he will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent replacement is announced.

Net cash used in operating activities for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on a GAAP basis totaled approximately $20.1 million, resulting in $188.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Aerie reported net product revenues of $27.2 million related to the combined sales of Rhopressa and Rocklatan. Aerie reported a GAAP net loss of $38.7 million, or $0.84 net loss per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $48.2 million and $1.05 net loss per share for the second quarter of 2020. The weighted average number of shares outstanding utilized in the calculation of net loss per share was 46.2 million and 45.9 million for the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 were 47.0 million. As of June 30, 2021, Aerie had cash and cash equivalents and investments of $188.3 million.

The $38.7 million net loss for the second quarter of 2021 is primarily comprised of $21.0 million of gross profit, including $6.2 million in cost of goods sold, and $52.5 million in total operating expenses, including $34.5 million in selling, general and administrative expenses and $18.0 million in research and development expenses. The cost of goods sold includes $3.9 million in idle capacity costs resulting from the Athlone manufacturing plant having commenced operations earlier in 2020 and not having yet reached full capacity. These idle capacity costs are expected to decline over time as commercial volumes and clinical supply requirements increase. Excluding $8.0 million of stock-based compensation expense, for the second quarter of 2021 adjusted cost of goods sold was $5.7 million and adjusted total operating expenses were $44.9 million, with adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses of $28.9 million and adjusted research and development expenses of $16.0 million. Total adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $30.7 million and adjusted net loss per share was $0.67.

The $48.2 million net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of $10.7 million of gross profit, including $7.3 million in cost of goods sold, and $53.3 million in total operating expenses, including $33.2 million in selling, general and administrative expenses, $0.1 million in pre-approval commercial manufacturing expenses and $19.9 million in research and development expenses. The cost of goods sold includes $5.0 million in idle capacity costs resulting from the Athlone manufacturing plant having commenced operations earlier in 2020 and not having yet reached full capacity. Excluding $10.2 million of stock-based compensation expense, for the second quarter of 2020 adjusted cost of goods sold was $6.7 million and adjusted total operating expenses were $43.8 million, with adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses of $26.3 million, adjusted pre-approval commercial manufacturing expenses of $0.1 million and adjusted research and development expenses of $17.4 million. Total adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $38.0 million and adjusted net loss per share was $0.83.

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) JUNE 30, 2021 DECEMBER 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,956 $ 151,570 Short-term investments 108,331 88,794 Accounts receivable, net 59,151 56,022 Inventory 30,704 27,059 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,876 8,310 Total current assets 289,018 331,755 Property, plant and equipment, net 52,715 54,260 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,830 14,084 Other assets 965 1,946 Total assets $ 355,528 $ 402,045 Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,437 $ 8,826 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96,761 90,723 Operating lease liabilities 3,888 4,923 Total current liabilities 108,086 104,472 Convertible notes, net 222,023 210,373 Deferred revenue, non-current 52,829 50,858 Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,031 10,206 Other non-current liabilities 2,173 2,168 Total liabilities 395,142 378,077 Stockholders’ (deficit) equity Common stock 47 47 Additional paid-in capital 1,120,153 1,103,074 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61 ) (52 ) Accumulated deficit (1,159,753 ) (1,079,101 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (39,614 ) 23,968 Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 355,528 $ 402,045

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 2020 Product revenues, net $ 27,185 $ 18,033 Total revenues, net 27,185 18,033 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 6,177 7,326 Selling, general and administrative 34,542 33,237 Pre-approval commercial manufacturing — 80 Research and development 17,967 19,943 Total costs and expenses 58,686 60,586 Loss from operations (31,501 ) (42,553 ) Other (expense) income, net (7,169 ) (5,634 ) Loss before income taxes (38,670 ) (48,187 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 18 — Net loss $ (38,688 ) $ (48,187 ) Net loss per common share—basic and diluted $ (0.84 ) $ (1.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 46,197,656 45,876,106

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 2020 Net loss (GAAP) $ (38,688 ) $ (48,187 ) Add-back: stock-based compensation expense 7,996 10,176 Adjusted Net loss $ (30,692 ) $ (38,011 ) Cost of goods sold (GAAP) $ 6,177 $ 7,326 Less: stock-based compensation expense (431 ) (670 ) Adjusted cost of goods sold $ 5,746 $ 6,656 Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 34,542 $ 33,237 Less: stock-based compensation expense (5,598 ) (6,900 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 28,944 $ 26,337 Pre-approval commercial manufacturing expenses (GAAP) $ — $ 80 Less: stock-based compensation expense — (22 ) Adjusted pre-approval commercial manufacturing expenses $ — $ 58 Research and development expenses (GAAP) $ 17,967 $ 19,943 Less: stock-based compensation expense (1,967 ) (2,584 ) Adjusted research and development expenses $ 16,000 $ 17,359 Total operating expenses (GAAP) $ 52,509 $ 53,260 Less: stock-based compensation expense (7,565 ) (9,506 ) Adjusted total operating expenses $ 44,944 $ 43,754

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Per Share to Adjusted Net Loss Per Share (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 2020 Net loss per common share—basic and diluted (GAAP) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.05 ) Add-back: stock-based compensation expense 0.17 0.22 Adjusted Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 46,197,656 45,876,106

