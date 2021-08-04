Personalis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Record quarterly revenue of $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an 11% increase

Revenue of $8.2 million from biopharma and all other customers, excluding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP), in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 72% increase

Ended the second quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $328.9 million as of June 30, 2021

Achieved milestone of delivering more than 125,000 whole human genome sequences to the VA MVP

“I’m proud to say that we were able to report record revenue once again this quarter and that we achieved our twentieth consecutive quarter of growth, as we converted an increasing number of orders into revenue. Revenue from biopharma and all other customers grew 72% over the same period of the prior year, and increased sequentially for the seventh consecutive quarter,” said John West, Chief Executive Officer. “Recently, we achieved a significant milestone of sequencing our 125,000th whole human genome for the VA MVP, which highlights our expertise and ability to scale. In addition, our development efforts for NeXT Personal, our Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) offering that we expect to launch in 2021, remain on-track.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $21.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, up 11% from $19.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

Gross margin was 37.7% in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 24.0% in the same period of the prior year.

Operating expenses were $23.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $14.2 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net loss was $15.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net loss per share was $0.34 based on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 44.0 million, compared with a net loss of $9.3 million and a net loss per share of $0.29 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 31.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

Business Outlook

Personalis expects the following for the third quarter of 2021:

Total revenue to be approximately $22.2 million

Revenue from biopharma and all other customers, excluding VA MVP, to be in the range of $7.5 million to $8.5 million

Net Loss to be in the range of $17 million to $18 million; estimated outstanding shares of 44 million

Personalis expects the following for the full year of 2021:

Total revenue to be approximately $85 million

Revenue from biopharma and all other customers, excluding VA MVP, to be in the range of $33 million to $34 million

Net Loss to be in the range of $65 million to $70 million; estimated outstanding shares of 44 million

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics for enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT PlatformTM is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. In population sequencing, Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing laboratories globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. To enable cancer and population sequencing, the Personalis Clinical Laboratory is built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale, and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s expectations for revenue and net loss for the third quarter and full year of 2021. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: the timing and pace of new orders from customers, including from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program, which was the company’s largest customer in 2018, 2019, and 2020; the launch of new products and new product features, such as NeXT Personal; the market adoption of offerings launched in 2020, such as Personalis’ whole exome liquid biopsy product; the timing of tissue, blood, and other specimen sample receipts from customers, which can materially impact revenue quarter over quarter and year over year; whether orders for the NeXT Platform and revenue from biopharmaceutical customers increase in future periods; the success of Personalis’ collaborations; the success of the company’s international expansion plans; the evolution of cancer therapies and market adoption of the company’s services; the company’s expectations regarding future performance; and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may significantly impact the company’s business and operations and the business and operations of our customers and suppliers. In addition, other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 that will be filed after this earnings release, and risk factors included within the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Personalis undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

PERSONALIS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 21,670 $ 19,495 $ 42,551 $ 38,656 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 13,502 14,823 26,956 29,945 Research and development 11,687 6,465 21,183 12,855 Selling, general and administrative 11,428 7,705 21,849 14,979 Total costs and expenses 36,617 28,993 69,988 57,779 Loss from operations (14,947 ) (9,498 ) (27,437 ) (19,123 ) Interest income 103 246 198 756 Interest expense (65 ) — (65 ) (2 ) Other income (expense), net (36 ) 1 (48 ) 9 Loss before income taxes (14,945 ) (9,251 ) (27,352 ) (18,360 ) Provision for income taxes 8 4 5 34 Net loss $ (14,953 ) $ (9,255 ) $ (27,357 ) $ (18,394 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 43,960,794 31,731,628 43,113,195 31,538,329

PERSONALIS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 VA MVP $ 13,507 $ 14,750 $ 26,717 $ 29,506 All other customers 8,163 4,745 15,834 9,150 Total revenue $ 21,670 $ 19,495 $ 42,551 $ 38,656

PERSONALIS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,080 $ 68,525 Short-term investments 258,827 134,765 Accounts receivable, net 9,278 6,349 Inventory and other deferred costs 7,321 5,639 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,803 5,441 Total current assets 354,309 220,719 Property and equipment, net 14,258 11,834 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,126 10,271 Other long-term assets 3,647 2,018 Total assets $ 383,340 $ 244,842 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,919 $ 8,301 Accrued and other current liabilities 13,708 11,301 Contract liabilities 11,460 21,034 Total current liabilities 34,087 40,636 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,518 8,541 Other long-term liabilities 1,988 720 Total liabilities 44,593 49,897 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value — 200,000,000 shares authorized; 44,209,968 and 39,105,548 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 547,951 376,788 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 18 22 Accumulated deficit (209,226 ) (181,869 ) Total stockholders’ equity 338,747 194,945 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 383,340 $ 244,842

