checkAd

NanoString Releases Operating Results for Second Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Product and service revenue of $33.6 million, 59% year-over-year growth
  • Instrument revenue of $11.8 million, 21% year-over-year growth. Instrument revenue includes $7.4 million of GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) instrument revenue
  • Consumables revenue of $18.0 million, 115% year-over-year growth. Consumables revenue includes $3.8 million GeoMx DSP consumables revenue
  • Service revenue of $3.8 million, 29% year-over-year growth
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $398.0 million at June 30, 2021

“The momentum behind our spatial biology franchise continues to increase with each quarter. We generated record orders for GeoMx DSP systems in the second quarter and the launch of our Whole Transcriptome Atlases have driven a steady increase in GeoMx consumable pull-through. Our Spatial Molecular Imager has been garnering strong interest from a diverse set of researchers, including both existing GeoMx users and single cell researchers who are just beginning to embrace spatial biology," said Brad Gray, president & CEO of NanoString. “Meanwhile, our nCounter franchise achieved a major milestone with our one thousandth instrument placement and we're proud of the continued scientific contribution from nCounter, with customers generating more than 300 new peer-reviewed publications in the second quarter.”

GeoMx DSP

  • GeoMx Installed Base: Grew installed base to approximately 190 GeoMx DSP Systems at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 65 at June 30, 2020
  • GeoMx Mouse Whole Transcriptome Atlas: Began commercial shipments of the GeoMx Mouse Whole Transcriptome Atlas in the second quarter, which provides high throughput RNA profiling in the primary model organism for discovery research
  • GeoMx Technology Access Program (TAP): Generated approximately 90 new GeoMx TAP orders in the second quarter, of which over 70% utilized GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas products
  • GeoMx Publications: Increased cumulative peer-reviewed publications to approximately 60 as of June 30, 2021, with approximately 10 new publications during the quarter

nCounter

  • nCounter Installed Base: Grew installed base to approximately 1,015 nCounter Analysis Systems at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 890 systems at June 30, 2020
  • nCounter Publications: Surpassed 4,600 cumulative peer-reviewed publications utilizing nCounter technology at June 30, 2021
  • Stem Cell Characterization Panel Launch: Launched the nCounter Stem Cell Characterization Panel for the analysis and optimization of stem cell lines used in the development of potential novel therapeutics
  • Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Collaboration: Announced a collaboration with Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which will utilize nCounter technology to characterize cellular therapy regimens that may improve patient outcomes across all cancer types

2021 Outlook

The company updated its revenue outlook for 2021, with results expected as follows:

  • GeoMx DSP revenue of $48 to $50 million, as compared to previous guidance of $45 to $50 million, based on strong consumable utilization at NGS-enabled sites
  • nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, of $95 to $97 million, as compared to previous guidance of $95 to $100 million, reflecting strong demand in North America partially offset by a slower pace of pandemic recovery in EMEA and APAC
  • Total product and service revenue of $143 to $147 million, as compared to previous guidance of $140 to $150 million

The company reiterated its full-year outlook on gross margin, operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA.

Second Quarter Financial Results

We have elected to present selected non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding certain items that may make it more challenging to compare our GAAP operating results across periods. Such items may include collaboration revenue, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, or one-time charges such as transaction related fees and expenses or restructuring charges and severance costs. A reconciliation of adjusted financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the notes and table at the end of this press release.

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Product and service revenue

$

33,632

 

 

$

21,144

 

 

$

33,632

 

 

$

21,144

 

Collaboration revenue

231

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

33,863

 

 

22,604

 

 

33,632

 

 

21,144

 

Cost of product and service revenue

15,481

 

 

10,712

 

 

14,735

 

 

10,082

 

Research and development

17,162

 

 

15,739

 

 

14,469

 

 

13,663

 

Selling, general and administrative

26,855

 

 

19,912

 

 

21,717

 

 

17,066

 

Adjusted EBITDA

N / A

 

N / A

 

$

(17,289)

 

 

$

(19,667)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating expense, net

(1,385)

 

 

(3,374)

 

 

(1,385)

 

 

(3,374)

 

Net loss

$

(27,020)

 

 

$

(27,133)

 

 

$

(18,674)

 

 

$

(23,041)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Product and service revenue

$

65,026

 

 

$

45,640

 

 

$

65,026

 

 

$

45,640

 

Collaboration revenue

454

 

 

3,569

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

65,480

 

 

49,209

 

 

65,026

 

 

45,640

 

Cost of product and service revenue

31,104

 

 

21,729

 

 

29,762

 

 

20,670

 

Research and development

32,225

 

 

33,241

 

 

27,042

 

 

28,502

 

Selling, general and administrative

53,654

 

 

45,633

 

 

42,675

 

 

39,534

 

Adjusted EBITDA

N / A

 

N / A

 

$

(34,453)

 

 

$

(43,066)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating expense, net

(3,229)

 

 

(14,363)

 

 

(3,229)

 

 

(7,220)

 

Net loss

$

(54,732)

 

 

$

(65,757)

 

 

$

(37,682)

 

 

$

(50,286)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Information

As a supplement to the table above, we have posted to the investor relations section of our website, at www.nanostring.com, supplemental financial data that includes our adjusted financial measures as compared to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for each quarter of and the full year of 2020.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET to discuss these results and answer questions. Investors and other interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3414117. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open throughout the call, but to ensure connection for the full call, registration in advance is recommended. The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available at the Investor Relations website: www.nanostring.com. A replay of the call will be available beginning August 4, 2021 at 7:30pm ET through midnight ET on August 11, 2021. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and reference Conference ID: 3414117. The webcast will also be available on our website for one year following the completion of the call.

Non-GAAP, or Adjusted, Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliation of adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable financial result as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of adjusted guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding certain expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why we believe that these adjusted measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this press release.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. Our nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. Our GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types. Our technology platforms are designed to facilitate a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations for demand for our products and growth in our business, future revenue growth, the impact of new products and expansion into new markets, the growth trajectory of our nCounter and GeoMx franchises, the anticipated launch of new products and technology, our estimated 2021 operating results and our anticipated GAAP and non-GAAP operating results. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include market acceptance of our products; delays or denials of regulatory approvals or clearances for products or applications; the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the effects of ongoing litigation; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded sales, marketing, product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; delays or other unforeseen problems with respect to manufacturing and product development; as well as the other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. NanoString Technologies disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Instruments

$

11,816

 

 

$

9,800

 

 

$

23,561

 

 

$

19,634

 

Consumables

17,981

 

 

8,369

 

 

33,944

 

 

19,869

 

Services

3,835

 

 

2,975

 

 

7,521

 

 

6,137

 

Total product and service revenue

33,632

 

 

21,144

 

 

65,026

 

 

45,640

 

Collaboration

231

 

 

1,460

 

 

454

 

 

3,569

 

Total revenue

33,863

 

 

22,604

 

 

65,480

 

 

49,209

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product and service revenue

15,481

 

 

10,712

 

 

31,104

 

 

21,729

 

Research and development

17,162

 

 

15,739

 

 

32,225

 

 

33,241

 

Selling, general and administrative

26,855

 

 

19,912

 

 

53,654

 

 

45,633

 

Total costs and expenses (a) (b)

59,498

 

 

46,363

 

 

116,983

 

 

100,603

 

Loss from operations

(25,635)

 

 

(23,759)

 

 

(51,503)

 

 

(51,394)

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

231

 

 

479

 

 

349

 

 

1,183

 

Interest expense

(1,868)

 

 

(4,116)

 

 

(3,738)

 

 

(6,999)

 

Other income (expense), net

334

 

 

332

 

 

302

 

 

(1,275)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt and termination of revolving loan facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,143)

 

Total other expense, net

(1,303)

 

 

(3,305)

 

 

(3,087)

 

 

(14,234)

 

Net loss before provision for income taxes

(26,938)

 

 

(27,064)

 

 

(54,590)

 

 

(65,628)

 

Provision for income tax

(82)

 

 

(69)

 

 

(142)

 

 

(129)

 

Net loss

$

(27,020)

 

 

$

(27,133)

 

 

$

(54,732)

 

 

$

(65,757)

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.60)

 

 

$

(0.72)

 

 

$

(1.22)

 

 

$

(1.76)

 

Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

45,274

 

 

37,785

 

 

44,973

 

 

37,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Includes $8.0 million and $3.8 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $15.4 million and $8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(b) Includes $1.4 million and $1.6 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.9 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

160,380

 

 

$

411,848

 

Short-term investments

237,638

 

 

28,883

 

Accounts receivable, net

32,046

 

 

31,100

 

Inventory, net

28,697

 

 

22,959

 

Prepaid expenses and other

7,376

 

 

4,190

 

Total current assets

466,137

 

 

498,980

 

Property and equipment, net

21,531

 

 

20,828

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,930

 

 

21,492

 

Other assets

5,460

 

 

2,895

 

Total assets

$

513,058

 

 

$

544,195

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

10,963

 

 

$

5,313

 

Accrued liabilities

5,526

 

 

4,970

 

Accrued compensation and other employee benefits

14,277

 

 

15,262

 

Customer deposits

1,482

 

 

1,631

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

6,383

 

 

5,610

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

4,492

 

 

4,313

 

Total current liabilities

43,123

 

 

37,099

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

2,450

 

 

1,843

 

Long-term debt, net

224,424

 

 

172,703

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

23,334

 

 

25,602

 

Total liabilities

293,331

 

 

237,247

 

Total stockholders’ equity

219,727

 

 

306,948

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

513,058

 

 

$

544,195

 

Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information. In addition to our results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe certain non-GAAP, or adjusted, measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use adjusted financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that adjusted financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, adjusted financial information has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP or adjusted measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our adjusted financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these adjusted financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Expenses excluded from non-GAAP, or adjusted, cost of product and service revenue, research and development expense and selling, general and administrative expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense, which are non-cash expenses, from certain of our adjusted financial measures because we believe that excluding such items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We exclude reorganization and restructuring costs, certain expenses related to collaborations and recoveries of certain previously remitted state and local taxes from certain of our adjusted financial measures because such expenses have no direct correlation to the continuing operation of our business as such expenses are non-recurring or non-operating in nature, and therefore we believe excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP net loss adjusted for collaboration revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other non-operating expense or income, provision for income tax and other special items as determined by management, including loss on extinguishment of debt, reorganization and restructuring costs, certain expenses related to collaborations and recoveries of certain previously remitted state and local taxes.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Net loss - GAAP

 

$

(27,020)

 

 

$

(27,133)

 

Collaboration revenue

 

(231)

 

 

(1,460)

 

Stock-based compensation1

 

7,989

 

 

3,791

 

Depreciation and amortization2

 

1,439

 

 

1,601

 

Interest expense, net

 

1,637

 

 

3,637

 

Other expense, net

 

(334)

 

 

(332)

 

Provision for income tax

 

82

 

 

69

 

Certain collaboration agreement expenses4

 

45

 

 

160

 

Recovery of certain previously remitted state and local taxes5

 

(896)

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP

 

$

(17,289)

 

 

$

(19,667)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Net loss - GAAP

 

$

(54,732)

 

 

$

(65,757)

 

Collaboration revenue

 

(454)

 

 

(3,569)

 

Stock-based compensation1

 

15,405

 

 

8,094

 

Depreciation and amortization2

 

2,880

 

 

2,814

 

Interest expense, net

 

3,389

 

 

5,816

 

Other expense, net

 

(302)

 

 

1,275

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt and termination of revolving loan facility

 

 

 

7,143

 

Provision for income tax

 

142

 

 

129

 

Reorganization and restructuring charges3

 

 

 

629

 

Certain collaboration agreement expenses4

 

115

 

 

360

 

Recovery of certain previously remitted state and local taxes5

 

(896)

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP

 

$

(34,453)

 

 

$

(43,066)

 

1 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $0.6 million, $1.7 million and $5.7 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $0.3 million, $1.0 million and $2.6 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million, $3.1 million and $11.3 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million, $1.9 million and $5.7 million, respectively.

2 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included depreciation and amortization expense of $0.1 million, $1.0 million and $0.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included depreciation and amortization expense of $0.3 million, $1.0 million and $0.3 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included depreciation and amortization expense of $0.3 million, $2.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included depreciation and amortization expense of $0.5 million, $1.9 million and $0.4 million, respectively.

3 For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our research and development expenses included reorganization and restructuring charges of $0.6 million.

4 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, expenses related to certain of our collaboration agreements were not material. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our research and development expenses included expenses related to certain of our collaboration agreements of $0.2 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our research and development expenses included expenses related to certain of our collaboration agreements of $0.1 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our research and development expenses included expenses related to certain of our collaboration agreements of $0.4 million.

5 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, our selling, general and administrative expenses included recoveries related to certain previously remitted state and local taxes of $0.9 million.

NanoString Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NanoString Releases Operating Results for Second Quarter of 2021 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter Financial Highlights Product …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21NanoString to Release Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten