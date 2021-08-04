NanoString Releases Operating Results for Second Quarter of 2021

Product and service revenue of $33.6 million, 59% year-over-year growth

Instrument revenue of $11.8 million, 21% year-over-year growth. Instrument revenue includes $7.4 million of GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) instrument revenue

Consumables revenue of $18.0 million, 115% year-over-year growth. Consumables revenue includes $3.8 million GeoMx DSP consumables revenue

Service revenue of $3.8 million, 29% year-over-year growth

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $398.0 million at June 30, 2021

“The momentum behind our spatial biology franchise continues to increase with each quarter. We generated record orders for GeoMx DSP systems in the second quarter and the launch of our Whole Transcriptome Atlases have driven a steady increase in GeoMx consumable pull-through. Our Spatial Molecular Imager has been garnering strong interest from a diverse set of researchers, including both existing GeoMx users and single cell researchers who are just beginning to embrace spatial biology," said Brad Gray, president & CEO of NanoString. “Meanwhile, our nCounter franchise achieved a major milestone with our one thousandth instrument placement and we're proud of the continued scientific contribution from nCounter, with customers generating more than 300 new peer-reviewed publications in the second quarter.”

GeoMx DSP

GeoMx Installed Base: Grew installed base to approximately 190 GeoMx DSP Systems at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 65 at June 30, 2020

GeoMx Mouse Whole Transcriptome Atlas: Began commercial shipments of the GeoMx Mouse Whole Transcriptome Atlas in the second quarter, which provides high throughput RNA profiling in the primary model organism for discovery research

GeoMx Technology Access Program (TAP): Generated approximately 90 new GeoMx TAP orders in the second quarter, of which over 70% utilized GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas products

GeoMx Publications: Increased cumulative peer-reviewed publications to approximately 60 as of June 30, 2021, with approximately 10 new publications during the quarter

nCounter

nCounter Installed Base: Grew installed base to approximately 1,015 nCounter Analysis Systems at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 890 systems at June 30, 2020

nCounter Publications: Surpassed 4,600 cumulative peer-reviewed publications utilizing nCounter technology at June 30, 2021

Stem Cell Characterization Panel Launch: Launched the nCounter Stem Cell Characterization Panel for the analysis and optimization of stem cell lines used in the development of potential novel therapeutics

Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Collaboration: Announced a collaboration with Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which will utilize nCounter technology to characterize cellular therapy regimens that may improve patient outcomes across all cancer types

2021 Outlook

The company updated its revenue outlook for 2021, with results expected as follows:

GeoMx DSP revenue of $48 to $50 million, as compared to previous guidance of $45 to $50 million, based on strong consumable utilization at NGS-enabled sites

nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, of $95 to $97 million, as compared to previous guidance of $95 to $100 million, reflecting strong demand in North America partially offset by a slower pace of pandemic recovery in EMEA and APAC

Total product and service revenue of $143 to $147 million, as compared to previous guidance of $140 to $150 million

The company reiterated its full-year outlook on gross margin, operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA.

Second Quarter Financial Results

We have elected to present selected non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding certain items that may make it more challenging to compare our GAAP operating results across periods. Such items may include collaboration revenue, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, or one-time charges such as transaction related fees and expenses or restructuring charges and severance costs. A reconciliation of adjusted financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the notes and table at the end of this press release.

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP Adjusted 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product and service revenue $ 33,632 $ 21,144 $ 33,632 $ 21,144 Collaboration revenue 231 1,460 — — Total revenue 33,863 22,604 33,632 21,144 Cost of product and service revenue 15,481 10,712 14,735 10,082 Research and development 17,162 15,739 14,469 13,663 Selling, general and administrative 26,855 19,912 21,717 17,066 Adjusted EBITDA N / A N / A $ (17,289) $ (19,667) Non-operating expense, net (1,385) (3,374) (1,385) (3,374) Net loss $ (27,020) $ (27,133) $ (18,674) $ (23,041) Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP Adjusted 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product and service revenue $ 65,026 $ 45,640 $ 65,026 $ 45,640 Collaboration revenue 454 3,569 — — Total revenue 65,480 49,209 65,026 45,640 Cost of product and service revenue 31,104 21,729 29,762 20,670 Research and development 32,225 33,241 27,042 28,502 Selling, general and administrative 53,654 45,633 42,675 39,534 Adjusted EBITDA N / A N / A $ (34,453) $ (43,066) Non-operating expense, net (3,229) (14,363) (3,229) (7,220) Net loss $ (54,732) $ (65,757) $ (37,682) $ (50,286)

Supplemental Information

Conference Call

Non-GAAP, or Adjusted, Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliation of adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable financial result as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of adjusted guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding certain expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why we believe that these adjusted measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this press release.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. Our nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. Our GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types. Our technology platforms are designed to facilitate a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations for demand for our products and growth in our business, future revenue growth, the impact of new products and expansion into new markets, the growth trajectory of our nCounter and GeoMx franchises, the anticipated launch of new products and technology, our estimated 2021 operating results and our anticipated GAAP and non-GAAP operating results. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include market acceptance of our products; delays or denials of regulatory approvals or clearances for products or applications; the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the effects of ongoing litigation; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded sales, marketing, product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; delays or other unforeseen problems with respect to manufacturing and product development; as well as the other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. NanoString Technologies disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Instruments $ 11,816 $ 9,800 $ 23,561 $ 19,634 Consumables 17,981 8,369 33,944 19,869 Services 3,835 2,975 7,521 6,137 Total product and service revenue 33,632 21,144 65,026 45,640 Collaboration 231 1,460 454 3,569 Total revenue 33,863 22,604 65,480 49,209 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and service revenue 15,481 10,712 31,104 21,729 Research and development 17,162 15,739 32,225 33,241 Selling, general and administrative 26,855 19,912 53,654 45,633 Total costs and expenses (a) (b) 59,498 46,363 116,983 100,603 Loss from operations (25,635) (23,759) (51,503) (51,394) Other income (expense): Interest income 231 479 349 1,183 Interest expense (1,868) (4,116) (3,738) (6,999) Other income (expense), net 334 332 302 (1,275) Loss on extinguishment of debt and termination of revolving loan facility — — — (7,143) Total other expense, net (1,303) (3,305) (3,087) (14,234) Net loss before provision for income taxes (26,938) (27,064) (54,590) (65,628) Provision for income tax (82) (69) (142) (129) Net loss $ (27,020) $ (27,133) $ (54,732) $ (65,757) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.60) $ (0.72) $ (1.22) $ (1.76) Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 45,274 37,785 44,973 37,392 (a) Includes $8.0 million and $3.8 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $15.4 million and $8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (b) Includes $1.4 million and $1.6 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.9 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,380 $ 411,848 Short-term investments 237,638 28,883 Accounts receivable, net 32,046 31,100 Inventory, net 28,697 22,959 Prepaid expenses and other 7,376 4,190 Total current assets 466,137 498,980 Property and equipment, net 21,531 20,828 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,930 21,492 Other assets 5,460 2,895 Total assets $ 513,058 $ 544,195 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,963 $ 5,313 Accrued liabilities 5,526 4,970 Accrued compensation and other employee benefits 14,277 15,262 Customer deposits 1,482 1,631 Deferred revenue, current portion 6,383 5,610 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,492 4,313 Total current liabilities 43,123 37,099 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,450 1,843 Long-term debt, net 224,424 172,703 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 23,334 25,602 Total liabilities 293,331 237,247 Total stockholders’ equity 219,727 306,948 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 513,058 $ 544,195

Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information. In addition to our results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe certain non-GAAP, or adjusted, measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use adjusted financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that adjusted financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, adjusted financial information has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP or adjusted measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our adjusted financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these adjusted financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Expenses excluded from non-GAAP, or adjusted, cost of product and service revenue, research and development expense and selling, general and administrative expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense, which are non-cash expenses, from certain of our adjusted financial measures because we believe that excluding such items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We exclude reorganization and restructuring costs, certain expenses related to collaborations and recoveries of certain previously remitted state and local taxes from certain of our adjusted financial measures because such expenses have no direct correlation to the continuing operation of our business as such expenses are non-recurring or non-operating in nature, and therefore we believe excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP net loss adjusted for collaboration revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other non-operating expense or income, provision for income tax and other special items as determined by management, including loss on extinguishment of debt, reorganization and restructuring costs, certain expenses related to collaborations and recoveries of certain previously remitted state and local taxes.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net loss - GAAP $ (27,020) $ (27,133) Collaboration revenue (231) (1,460) Stock-based compensation1 7,989 3,791 Depreciation and amortization2 1,439 1,601 Interest expense, net 1,637 3,637 Other expense, net (334) (332) Provision for income tax 82 69 Certain collaboration agreement expenses4 45 160 Recovery of certain previously remitted state and local taxes5 (896) — Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ (17,289) $ (19,667) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net loss - GAAP $ (54,732) $ (65,757) Collaboration revenue (454) (3,569) Stock-based compensation1 15,405 8,094 Depreciation and amortization2 2,880 2,814 Interest expense, net 3,389 5,816 Other expense, net (302) 1,275 Loss on extinguishment of debt and termination of revolving loan facility — 7,143 Provision for income tax 142 129 Reorganization and restructuring charges3 — 629 Certain collaboration agreement expenses4 115 360 Recovery of certain previously remitted state and local taxes5 (896) — Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ (34,453) $ (43,066)

1 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $0.6 million, $1.7 million and $5.7 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $0.3 million, $1.0 million and $2.6 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million, $3.1 million and $11.3 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million, $1.9 million and $5.7 million, respectively.

2 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included depreciation and amortization expense of $0.1 million, $1.0 million and $0.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included depreciation and amortization expense of $0.3 million, $1.0 million and $0.3 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included depreciation and amortization expense of $0.3 million, $2.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our cost of product and service revenue, research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses included depreciation and amortization expense of $0.5 million, $1.9 million and $0.4 million, respectively.

3 For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our research and development expenses included reorganization and restructuring charges of $0.6 million.

4 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, expenses related to certain of our collaboration agreements were not material. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our research and development expenses included expenses related to certain of our collaboration agreements of $0.2 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our research and development expenses included expenses related to certain of our collaboration agreements of $0.1 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our research and development expenses included expenses related to certain of our collaboration agreements of $0.4 million.

5 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, our selling, general and administrative expenses included recoveries related to certain previously remitted state and local taxes of $0.9 million.

