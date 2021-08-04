checkAd

OneSpan Announces Leadership Changes Designed to Accelerate Strategic Evolution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:04  |  16   |   |   

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in mobile banking security and e-signatures, today announced a series of leadership changes designed to strengthen its strategic growth plans and accelerate the pace of execution of the Company’s ongoing transformation.

Steven Worth, who previously served as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and who will continue to serve as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary, has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer, taking over for Scott Clements, who has left the Company to pursue other interests and has resigned from the Board. John Bosshart, who serves as Chief Accounting Officer, has assumed the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer. All executive changes are effective immediately.

Separately, OneSpan’s Board of Directors announced that Al Nietzel has been appointed Chair of the Board. Mr. Nietzel assumed the Chair role from John N. Fox Jr., who has retired from the Board consistent with his previously disclosed plans.

"OneSpan has made important progress in transforming its business, but the Company’s results do not reflect the potential we see or our expectations as a Board and we believe this is the right time for a leadership transition,” said Mr. Nietzel. “Steven has made broad contributions during his more than five-year tenure with OneSpan, including playing an instrumental role in revitalizing growth within our e-signature solution. His knowledge of OneSpan and the markets we serve, along with his background in key leadership roles within technology growth companies prior to OneSpan, will be important assets in his new role. We have meaningful work ahead of us, and are confident Steven has the organizational experience and technological and leadership expertise necessary to accelerate the pace of our ongoing transformation efforts during this interim period, and I look forward to working closely with him as Chair. At the same time, we will conduct a thorough search for a permanent CEO with an emphasis on software and growth. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Scott and John for their important contributions to OneSpan’s transformation and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Seite 1 von 4
OneSpan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneSpan Announces Leadership Changes Designed to Accelerate Strategic Evolution OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in mobile banking security and e-signatures, today announced a series of leadership changes designed to strengthen its strategic growth plans and accelerate the pace of execution of the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21OneSpan to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten