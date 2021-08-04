OneSpan Announces Leadership Changes Designed to Accelerate Strategic Evolution

Steven Worth, who previously served as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and who will continue to serve as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary, has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer, taking over for Scott Clements, who has left the Company to pursue other interests and has resigned from the Board. John Bosshart, who serves as Chief Accounting Officer, has assumed the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer. All executive changes are effective immediately.

Separately, OneSpan’s Board of Directors announced that Al Nietzel has been appointed Chair of the Board. Mr. Nietzel assumed the Chair role from John N. Fox Jr., who has retired from the Board consistent with his previously disclosed plans.

"OneSpan has made important progress in transforming its business, but the Company’s results do not reflect the potential we see or our expectations as a Board and we believe this is the right time for a leadership transition,” said Mr. Nietzel. “Steven has made broad contributions during his more than five-year tenure with OneSpan, including playing an instrumental role in revitalizing growth within our e-signature solution. His knowledge of OneSpan and the markets we serve, along with his background in key leadership roles within technology growth companies prior to OneSpan, will be important assets in his new role. We have meaningful work ahead of us, and are confident Steven has the organizational experience and technological and leadership expertise necessary to accelerate the pace of our ongoing transformation efforts during this interim period, and I look forward to working closely with him as Chair. At the same time, we will conduct a thorough search for a permanent CEO with an emphasis on software and growth. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Scott and John for their important contributions to OneSpan’s transformation and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”